Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE La Liga: 1st Clasico of the season; Kick off at 8:45 PM IST

The much-anticipated El Clásico is set to take place on Sunday, with Real Madrid hosting Barcelona in the 262nd edition of the iconic rivalry at the Santiago Bernabéu. The clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Barcelona, led by Lamine Yamal, hoping to continue their dominance after sweeping all four meetings with Madrid last season. Barcelona's treble-winning form last year saw them defeat Los Blancos convincingly, scoring 16 goals in the process.
However, Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso is in excellent form, sitting at the top of the La Liga table with eight wins from nine matches. With Barcelona just two points behind, this El Clásico could have a significant impact on the title race, making this match crucial for both teams.
In terms of team news, Real Madrid welcomes back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, and Dean Huijsen, all expected to be fit. Barcelona, however, is dealing with a string of injuries, including key players like Marc-André ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski, though Frenkie de Jong should return
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga starting 11 (probable)
Real Madrid starting 11: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
FC Barcelona starting 11: Szczesny; Kounde, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga live telecast: The live telecast of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will not be available in India.
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga live streaming: The live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: La Liga points table
|Rank
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|9
|8
|0
|1
|20
|9
|11
|24
|2
|Barcelona
|9
|7
|1
|1
|24
|10
|14
|22
|3
|Villarreal
|10
|6
|2
|2
|18
|10
|8
|20
|4
|Espanyol
|10
|5
|3
|2
|14
|11
|3
|18
|5
|Atlético Madrid
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16
|10
|6
|16
|6
|Real Betis
|9
|4
|4
|1
|15
|10
|5
|16
|7
|Elche
|10
|3
|5
|2
|11
|10
|1
|14
|8
|Athletic Club
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|14
|9
|Getafe
|10
|4
|2
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|14
|10
|Sevilla
|10
|4
|1
|5
|17
|16
|1
|13
|11
|Alavés
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|8
|1
|12
|12
|Rayo Vallecano
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|10
|1
|11
|13
|Levante
|10
|3
|2
|5
|14
|17
|-3
|11
|14
|Osasuna
|9
|3
|1
|5
|7
|9
|-2
|10
|15
|Real Sociedad
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|14
|-4
|9
|16
|Valencia
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|16
|-6
|9
|17
|Mallorca
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|15
|-5
|8
|18
|Celta Vigo
|9
|0
|7
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|19
|Oviedo
|10
|2
|1
|7
|7
|19
|-12
|7
|20
|Girona
|10
|1
|4
|5
|9
|22
|-13
|7
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the 2025-26 season's first El Clásico straight from Santiago Bernabéu. Barcelona enjoyed a straight flush against Real Madrid last season and will be aiming to keep the streak going. However, Madrid have looked way better than last season so far and will be looking to avenge last season's thrashing. So, who will walk away with three points today? Stay tuned to find out.
