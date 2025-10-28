Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FIFA ropes in Ivanka Trump for education project funded by ticket revenues

FIFA ropes in Ivanka Trump for education project funded by ticket revenues

Ivanka Trump, tennis great Serena Williams, singers Shakira and The Weeknd, actor Hugh Jackman and soccer star Kaka are on the advisory board of the charity fund created by FIFA

Zurich
Oct 28 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

FIFA added another personal link to U.S. President Donald Trump by appointing his daughter Ivanka to the board of a $100 million education project part-funded by 2026 World Cup ticket sales.

Ivanka Trump, tennis great Serena Williams, singers Shakira and The Weeknd, actor Hugh Jackman and soccer star Kaka are on the advisory board of the charity fund created by FIFA and the Global Citizen anti-poverty nonprofit.

The board will provide strategic guidance to maximize the fund's reach and impact, FIFA said in a statement on Monday. The project is split between grants awarded to grassroots education in more than 200 countries and the soccer body's worldwide schools program.

 

FIFA said $30 million is already raised toward the fund's $100 million target and will get $1 from each World Cup ticket sold. More than seven million spectators are expected to attend the 104 games in 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11-July 19.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has joined President Trump on overseas trips this year causing him to be late arriving from the Middle East for a soccer officials' congress in Paraguay in May and been a regular visitor to the White House.

A replica of the gold World Cup trophy sits in the Oval Office and President Trump is scheduled to present the original to the winning captain after the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

President Trump also should attend the World Cup draw on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Ivanka Trump has previous ties to FIFA. With her son Theodore, she took part on stage in FIFA's draw ceremony last December in Miami for the Club World Cup in the U.S. this past summer.

Grants of up to $250,000 from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund can be applied for by organizations providing access to education and sport for children in underserved communities around the world, the soccer body said.

Topics : FIFA World Cup Ivanka Trump

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

