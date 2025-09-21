Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d'Or one day: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says his young star Lamine Yamal will one day win the Ballon d'Or.

The Barcelona forward is among the top candidates to receive the annual award for the world's best soccer player in Paris on Monday.

One day we will see this, that Lamine gets this trophy, Flick said on Saturday when asked at a prematch press conference at Barcelona's training grounds.

Yamal, who turned 18 in July, helped Barcelona win La Liga and the Copa del Rey last season and reach the Champions League semifinals. He also helped Spain win the European Championship in July 2024.

 

Yamal is one of the 30 nominees for the award, along with teammates Raphinha, Pedri Gonzlez and Robert Lewandowski.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembl is considered a favorite after leading his team to its first Champions League title. 

Flick is nominated for the best coach award.

Aitana Bonmat, the winner of the past two years, is one of six Barcelona players nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or.

For me it's respect to be there, because we are nominated," Flick said. We will see. Everyone who's got this trophy deserved it.

Flick added that I want to enjoy it. I want also to show respect to the winners. For me it's crucial.

Last year, Real Madrid did not attend the award gala apparently after it knew that its player Vincius Jnior was not going to win the award, which went to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Football News FC Barcelona

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

