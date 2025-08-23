Man City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE Premier League: Game undeway; MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)
City vs Spurs LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Both teams are coming fresh off easy wins in their campaign openers
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The 2025–26 Premier League season is only a week old, but an early blockbuster awaits as Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium today. Both sides opened their campaigns with emphatic victories and will be eager to lay down a statement of intent in the title race.
For City, the focus is firmly on redemption after finishing a disappointing third last season and ending the 2024–25 campaign without silverware. Pep Guardiola’s men looked sharper and more ruthless in their opening clash against Wolves, cruising to a 4–0 win. Erling Haaland picked up right where he left off, while summer signing Tijjani Reijnders made a sparkling debut, providing added dynamism in midfield.
Tottenham also arrive in Manchester on a high after dispatching Burnley 3–0 at home. Mohammed Kudus impressed on debut, injecting creativity and a cutting edge into Thomas Frank’s frontline. However, lingering concerns remain over squad depth and a transfer window that has not fully addressed key areas.
Man City vs Spurs: Full line-up
Man City starting 11: Trafford; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ai-Nouri; Reijnders, Gonzalez, Cherki; Bobb, Haaland, Marmoush.
Subs: Foden, Ake, Silva, Rodri, Khusanov, Doku, Nunes, O’Reilly, Ederson.
Tottenham Hotspur starting 11: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Richarlison, Johnson.
Subs: Bergvall, Danso, Davies, Kinsky, Gray, Odobert, Solanke, Tel, Vuskovic.
Man City vs Spurs: Live telecast
The Man City vs Spurs Premier League 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Man City vs Spurs: Live streaming
The Man City vs Spurs Premier League 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
5:12 PM
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Almost in
10": Brliiant play from Marmoush but he fails to put the ball in the box. Best goal scoring chance for City so far.
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)
5:11 PM
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Free kick for Spurs
9": Haaland tackles Richalison right outside the box as Spurs gets the free kick. They failed to convert.
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)
5:07 PM
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: City starts aggressive
5": City have started aggresively keeping the Spurs defence deep in thei line.
Score: MCI 0-0 TOT (1st half)
4:57 PM
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action underway
Players have made thier way to the field as the match is now underway.
4:50 PM
4:40 PM
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head numbers
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have met 56 times in the Premier League, with Spurs holding the upper hand. Tottenham have claimed victory on 29 occasions, while City have emerged winners 19 times. The remaining 8 encounters have ended in draws.
4:29 PM
4:20 PM
4:10 PM
4:00 PM
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to live live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Manchester City vs Tottenham match day 2 action from the Premier League. It will be City hosting Spurs today at Etihad Stadium with the top spot on the points table on the line. Both teams are coming fresh off easy wins in their first game of the season and will aim to continue their winning streak and replace Chelsea at the top of the points table. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST