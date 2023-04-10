Messi breaks Ronaldo's record, scores 702 goals in top 5 European Leagues



The Argentina superstar reached this landmark in 105 fewer games than Ronaldo. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the two most followed megastars of this age in football. And it seems impossible to keep these giants away from the headlines. This time, the two superstars are making the headlines as Lionel Messi has broken the record of Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring his 702nd goal in Europe’s top five leagues with a strike against Nice in Ligue 1.



Messi has scored 19 goals in 34 appearances for PSG, while Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for both Al-Nassr and Manchester United combined. Currently, Ronaldo is leading the race for most goals overall. He has scored 712 goals, against Messi's 702. But 11 of Ronaldo's goals have come for Al-Nassr, which is outside of Europe's top five leagues.

Messi's goal was the 100th of the season



Future of Messi and PSG Messi's contract with PSG is very expensive, and it's about to expire soon. Messi Joined PSG for two years in 2021, after Barcelona, where he had spent almost his entire professional career. Last week was not so great for Messi, as he disappointed PSG fans at the Parc des Princes in two straight games. But Messi's performance in PSG's last game helped his team defeat Nice 2-0. At the game, Messi scored PSG's 100th team goal of the season.

In late December, after the FIFA World Cup, reports emerged that Messi had agreed to extend his contract with PSG. However, there has been no official announcement from PSG or Messi on the extension.

