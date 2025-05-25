Premier League top 5 race LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Who will book their spots for Europe next year?
Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Check all the live updates for the Premier League race for European spots here.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Premier League final day 2025 live updates: The 2024–25 Premier League season concludes this Sunday, May 25, with several teams vying for European qualification. With every single Premier League starting at the exact same time across the UK today, it is going to be an exhilerating contest to see who will get their hands on the European positions for next year.
While Liverpool and Arsenal have already booked the top 2 spots in the points table, it will be a fight between 3rd to 8th spot to see who holds their nerves and gets the crucial wn on the night.
Here's a breakdown of the scenarios for each club still in contention:
Manchester City (3rd, 68 points)
A draw at Fulham secures a top-five finish, ensuring Champions League qualification. A win guarantees third place. A loss would require Aston Villa to win by at least 17 goals to overtake City, which is highly improbable. The lowest City can finish is sixth, ensuring at least Europa League football next season.
Newcastle United (4th, 66 points)
A win against Everton guarantees a top-five finish. A draw leaves them vulnerable, needing Aston Villa to avoid victory at Manchester United or Chelsea to lose at Nottingham Forest. A loss would almost certainly drop them out of the top five, depending on other results.
Chelsea (5th, 66 points)
A win at Nottingham Forest secures a top-five finish. A draw requires either Aston Villa to lose or Newcastle to lose. A loss could see them drop out of the top five, depending on goal differences and other results.
Aston Villa (6th, 66 points)
A win at Manchester United guarantees a top-five finish if either Newcastle or Chelsea drop points. A draw requires Newcastle to lose, and Chelsea to lose or draw. A loss would eliminate them from top-five contention.
Nottingham Forest (7th, 65 points)
A win against Chelsea could secure a top-five finish if Aston Villa loses and Newcastle or Chelsea also drop points. A draw is unlikely to be sufficient unless Villa loses and Newcastle loses by a significant margin.
Brighton & Hove Albion (8th, 58 points)
Brighton can finish eighth and qualify for the Conference League if Chelsea wins the Conference League final against Real Betis. They need a win at Tottenham and hope Brentford loses at Wolverhampton Wanderers. A draw would require a Brentford loss and Chelsea to finish sixth.
|Premier League live points table
|Position
|Club
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Liverpool
|37
|25
|8
|4
|85
|40
|45
|83
|2
|Arsenal
|37
|19
|14
|4
|67
|33
|34
|71
|3
|Manchester City
|37
|20
|8
|9
|70
|44
|26
|68
|4
|Newcastle United
|37
|20
|6
|11
|68
|46
|22
|66
|5
|Chelsea
|37
|19
|9
|9
|63
|43
|20
|66
|6
|Aston Villa
|37
|19
|9
|9
|58
|49
|9
|66
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|19
|8
|10
|58
|45
|13
|65
|8
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|37
|15
|13
|9
|62
|58
|4
|58
|9
|Brentford
|37
|16
|7
|14
|65
|56
|9
|55
|10
|Fulham
|37
|15
|9
|13
|54
|52
|2
|54
|11
|Bournemouth
|37
|14
|11
|12
|56
|46
|10
|53
|12
|Crystal Palace
|37
|13
|13
|11
|50
|50
|0
|52
|13
|Everton
|37
|10
|15
|12
|41
|44
|-3
|45
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|37
|12
|5
|20
|53
|68
|-15
|41
|15
|West Ham United
|37
|10
|10
|17
|43
|61
|-18
|40
|16
|Manchester United
|37
|10
|9
|18
|42
|54
|-12
|39
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|37
|11
|5
|21
|63
|61
|2
|38
|18
|Leicester City
|37
|6
|7
|24
|33
|78
|-45
|25
|19
|Ipswich Town
|37
|4
|10
|23
|35
|79
|-44
|22
|20
|Southampton
|37
|2
|6
|29
|25
|84
|-59
|12
8:15 PM
Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: FUL vs MCI playing 11s
Fulham starting 11: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Cairney, Lukic, Adama, Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez
Manchester City starting 11: Ederson, Cvardiol, Akanji, Dias, Nunes, Gundogan, Gonzalez, Doku, Marmoush, Silva, Haaland
8:07 PM
Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Main focus on City ground!
The tie between Nottingham and Chelsea will be looked at the most with the tie having the most impact on the top 5 race tonight. Chelsea are on 5th place with 66 points with Nottingham on 65 points sitting on 7th position. A win for either of the sides could see them booking on eof the UCL spots tonight.
7:43 PM
Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Can Man Utd ruin Villa's European hopes?
Manchester United starting 11: Bayindir, Lindelof, Maguire, Heaven, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu, Diallo, Mount, Hojlund
Aston Villa starting 11: Martinez, Maatsen, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins
7:41 PM
Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: NEW vs EVE playing 11 out!
Newcastle United starting 11: Pope, Schar, Botman, Burn, Murphy, Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento, Barnes, Isak, Gordon
Everton starting 11: Pickford, Mykolenko, O'Brien, Keane, Young, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Harrison, Beto
7:38 PM
Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: NOT vs CHE playing 11 out!
Nottingham Forest starting 11: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Dominguez, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood, Elanga
Chelsea starting 11: Sanchez, Cucurella, Colwill, Adarabioyo, James, Caicedo, Fernandez, Sancho, Palmer, Madueke, Neto
7:35 PM
Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Top 5 race very much alive!
The race for the Champions League spots are still on with Man City, Newcastle, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest still in contention for it. Line-ups for the matches to follow..
7:31 PM
Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Race for Europe beckons!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final day of the Premier League 2024/25 season. The top 5 race is very much alive with just one match left to play. With every match starting on the same time, 20 teams will be in action as the anticiaption builds up for one mouthwatering matchday. Action to begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 25 2025 | 7:30 PM IST