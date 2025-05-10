Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Serie A: Inter Milan beat Bologna 3-1 to stay in title hunt against Napoli

Serie A: Inter Milan beat Bologna 3-1 to stay in title hunt against Napoli

The game was a dress rehearsal for next Wednesday's Coppa Italia final in Rome

Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski

AP Milan
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Santiago Gimenez scored twice and had a goal disallowed as AC Milan rallied to beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A on Friday and keep alive its hopes of European soccer next season.

It was the second game in row in which Milan has come from behind to secure three points.

Milan is eighth in the Italian league, a point above Fiorentina and two points behind a faltering Bologna. The top four will go into the Champions League and the fifth- and sixth-placed teams qualify for the Europa League and Europa Conference League, respectively.

Juventus is fourth with 63 points, the same as the two teams behind it, Roma and Lazio.

 

Bologna was hoping to snap a two-game winless run and it took the lead after 48 minutes when Riccardo Orsolini cut in from the right and fired a low drive past Mike Maignan.

However, Gimenez equalized in the 73rd minute with a cool finish after Christian Pulisic set him up inside the box.

The Argentina-born Mexican international had a second goal disallowed two minutes later but another goal seemed inevitable as Milan pushed forward. It came four minutes later and again Pulisic was involved.

Joao Felix's 79th-minute shot was blocked but fell perfectly for the American and he coolly slotted the ball home from 12 meters out.

Gimenez capped a standout performance in stoppage time when he made space for himself inside the box and scored his second and Milan's third.

The game was a dress rehearsal for next Wednesday's Coppa Italia final in Rome.

First Published: May 10 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

