Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 02:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / UCL Highlights: PSG book final date against Inter; beat ARS 3-1 in semis

UCL Highlights: PSG book final date against Inter; beat ARS 3-1 in semis

A first half goal from PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz followed by another one by Hakimi in the second half made sure that PSG don't succumb to the Arsenal pressure and book their spot in the final.

PSG vs ARS

PSG vs ARS

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PSG have booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final by beating Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate and 2-1 on the night at the Parc des Princes. With this result, the UCL final has been finalised between Inter Milan and PSG, giving us a new champion this year.
 
A first half goal from PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz followed by another one by Hakimi in the second half made sure that PSG don't succumb to the Arsenal pressure and book their spot in the final on the night.
 
Despite starting well on the night, Mikel Arteta's men couldn't manage to get the ball in the back of the net courtesy of some important saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.
 
 
The breakthrough on the night came in the 27th minute when Declan Rice conceded a free kick inside his half for a yellow card offence on Kvaratskhelia. Vitinha's delivery was blocksed by the visitors but the rebound fell just right in the path of Ruiz who volleyed it into the bottom right of the net.
 
The second half too saw the same story with Arsenal getting the majority of possession but not able to penetrate the defence. The PSG goalkeeper was forced into action yet again in the 64th minute as Bukayo Saka's curling shot which was on its way to the top left corner was pushed away by the fingertips, another immaculate save by the Italian international.

Also Read

UCL

Champions League 2024-25 teams in final, date and time (IST), streaming

Dembele

Champions League: Dembele starts from the bench for PSG vs Arsenal SF clash

PSG vs Arsenal

PSG vs Arsenal Champions League SF 2nd leg live time IST, streaming

Mikel Arteta

How can Mikel Arteta's Arsenal comeback against PSG to book UCL final berth

INT vs BAR

UCL Highlights: Inter beat Barcelona 7-6 to book 2nd final berth in 3 years

 
What followed was more frustrating for the visitors as PSG were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute for a hand ball by Lewis-Skelly. A VAR check by the on field referee saw him pointing to the spot.
 
It was Vitinha who stepped up to increase the hosts' advantage but unfortunately couldn't do so as David Raya made a good save down to the bottom right corner to keep the tie alive on the night. 
 
With Dembele coming on in the 70th minute, PSg were looking to kill the tie as soon as possible with 20 minutes left of it.
 
The Parisians did exactly that with Achraf Hakimi coolly curling the ball into the bottom right corner in the 72nd minute to make it 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregrate to seal their final berth in front of their fans.
 
However, this UCL season just doesn't allow normal matches it seems as it was Arsenal who sprung back with a goal courtesy of Bukayo Saka in the 76th minute to make it 3-1 on aggregate with a finish from close range.
 
Saka did came brutally close again just minutes after the goal as the cross came right at his feet but saw the chance go to waste in the end.
 
It was the hosts who came out as the eventual winners after a deserving win in the 2nd leg. Arsenal, who were playing their 1st semi-final since 2009, couldn't produce the goods and had to accept defeat in the end.
 

More From This Section

Raphinha

Raphinha equals Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL record for most goal contributions

Lamine Yamal

INT vs BAR: VAR Drama strikes as Yamal's penalty overturned in UCL semis

Inter vs FC Barcelona

Inter vs Barcelona Champions League SF 2nd leg live time IST, streaming

Balde

Will Alejandro Balde play UCL semifinal 2nd leg for Barcelona vs Inter?

Raphinha

Raphinha on the verge of equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's big UCL record

Topics : Football News Uefa Champions League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon