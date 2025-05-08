Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 01:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions League 2024-25 teams in final, date and time (IST), streaming

Champions League 2024-25 teams in final, date and time (IST), streaming

Inter vs Arsenal/PSG UCL final will be played on 1st of June (According to Indian standard time) at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich.

UCL

UCL

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 1:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After an exciting and dramatic set of matches in Europe's biggest club football competition, we have finally got the two teams who will lock horns to conquer Europe in the UEFA Champions League final. Inter Milan and Arsenal/PSG have made their way to the final which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on the 1st of June (According to Indian standard time).
 
The tournament witnessed some action-packed knockout games, with the defending champions Real Madrid getting knocked out early along with some other heavyweights like Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona on the way to the ultimate clash which will see an Italy vs England/France clash to choose the kings of Europe.
 
 
While Inter got the better of Spanish giants Barcelona in the first semi-final in a thrilling 7-6 tie over the two legs, the second semi-final between Arsenal and PSG is underway at the moment.   
Competition Stage Matchup Date Time (IST)
UEFA Champions League Final Arsenal/PSG vs Inter 1/06/25 00:30:00
 
UEFA Champions League final live streaming and telecast details

Which two teams are playing in the UEFA Champions League 2025 final?
 
Inter Milan and Arsenal/PSG will play the UEFA Champions League 2025 final.
 
When will Inter Milan and Arsenal/PSG play their UCL final match?
 
Inter vs Arsenal/PSG UCL final will be played on 1st of June (According to Indian standard time) at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich.
 
What time will the UCL final match be played on 31st May, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
 
The UCL final matche will be played at 12:30 AM IST on 1st of June (According to Indian standard time).
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL final be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the UCL final will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL final be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the UCL final will be available on the Sony LIV application and website.

Topics : Football News Uefa Champions League

First Published: May 08 2025 | 1:02 AM IST

