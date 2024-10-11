Son's father fined for violating child welfare law in South Korea

A court in South Korea has fined Son Woong-jung, the father of English Premier League star Son Heung-min, 3 million won ($2,200) for violating child welfare law at his soccer academy.
The Chuncheon District Court notified prosecutors on Friday that it issued such a ruling on Son Woong-jung, director of the Son Football Academy in Chuncheon city, according to a local prosecutors' office.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The academy opened in 2021, with much of the estimated cost of $15 million funded by Son Heung-min, the Tottenham and South Korea star.
Two coaches at the academy also each received a 3 million won fine for the same violation, the prosecutors' office said.
The parents of a young player have said their son was hit by one of the two coaches with a corner flag and also subjected to verbal abuse.
Son Woong-jung denied wrongdoing but offered an apology and promised to evaluate his coaching methods.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)