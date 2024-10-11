Business Standard
Son's father fined for violating child welfare law in South Korea

The Chuncheon District Court notified prosecutors on Friday that it issued such a ruling on Son Woong-jung, director of the Son Football Academy in Chuncheon city.

AP Seoul
A court in South Korea has fined Son Woong-jung, the father of English Premier League star Son Heung-min, 3 million won ($2,200) for violating child welfare law at his soccer academy.

The Chuncheon District Court notified prosecutors on Friday that it issued such a ruling on Son Woong-jung, director of the Son Football Academy in Chuncheon city, according to a local prosecutors' office.

The academy opened in 2021, with much of the estimated cost of $15 million funded by Son Heung-min, the Tottenham and South Korea star.

Two coaches at the academy also each received a 3 million won fine for the same violation, the prosecutors' office said.

 

The parents of a young player have said their son was hit by one of the two coaches with a corner flag and also subjected to verbal abuse.

Son Woong-jung denied wrongdoing but offered an apology and promised to evaluate his coaching methods.


First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

