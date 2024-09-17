UEFA Champions League 2024: Real Madrid vs Stuttgart live time, streaming

Defending champions Real Madrid will kick off their UEFA Champions League title defense against VFB Stuttgart on September 17 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid will look to add a record-extending 16th title to their trophy cabinet, with the boost of new signing Kylian Mbappe leading the charge.

On the other hand, VFB Stuttgart will be making their first appearance in the UEFA Champions League since the 2009/10 season. Having finished as runners-up in the Bundesliga last year, Stuttgart is not expected to be just another side in Real Madrid's way and could provide a strong challenge on the night.

Real Madrid vs VFB Stuttgart head-to-head



This will be the first time these two sides meet in the UEFA Champions League, promising an exciting matchup in the Spanish capital.

Form Guide



Real Madrid and Stuttgart form guide (Last 5 matches) Real Madrid VFB Stuttgart Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Stuttgart Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis Stuttgart 4-1 Kaiserslautern Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid Stuttgart 3-3 Mainz Real Madrid 3-0 Real Valladolid Preussen Munster 0-5 Stuttgart Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid Freiburg 3-1 Stuttgart

Real Madrid team news

Ibrahim Diaz is the latest addition to Real Madrid’s injury list, which also includes Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, and Eduardo Camavinga.

Midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni may make a possible return against the German side after missing Madrid’s weekend match.

Defender Eder Militao is also expected to feature for the defending champions.

VFB Stuttgart Team News

Stuttgart also has a lengthy injury list, with Frans Kratzig, Justin Diehl, Ameen Al Dakhil, and Nikolas Nartey ruled out of their UCL opener.

Real Madrid vs VFB Stuttgart predicted line-up

Real Madrid Probable Starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Guler, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe.

VFB Stuttgart Probable Starting XI: Nubel, Vagnoman, Chase, Chabot, Mittelstadt, Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Rieder, Demirovic Undav.

Real Madrid vs VFB Stuttgart live telecast and streaming details

