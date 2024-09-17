Business Standard
Barcelona extend contract of women's Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati till 2028

Barcelona extended the contract of women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati on Monday until 2028.

Camp Nou, Barcelona

AP Barcelona
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

The 26-year-old playmaker signed a new contract to June 30, 2028, the club said.
Bonmati has played 275 games for Barcelona, scoring 96 competitive goals. She is the club's all-time top goalscorer and is tied with Alexia Putellas for the Champions League record of 22.
One of her Champions League goals came in last season's final, where Barcelona defeated Lyon for its third European title.
Bonmati, also a Spain international, has won 23 trophies with Barcelona, the eighth most in the club's history.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : football FC Barcelona

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

