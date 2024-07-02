Euro Cup 2024: Uefa fines Germany over selfie-seekers on field with Ronaldo

Business Standard
AP Frankfurt (Germany)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uefa has fined its tournament co-organiser Germany for failing to stop selfie-seekers from coming onto the field to get photos taken with Cristiano Ronaldo at the European Championship.
Uefa published a slew of disciplinary rulings Monday that included two fines totaling 20,000 euros ($21,500) for the German soccer federation.
The charges related to order and security at games and protection of the playing area at Portugal's games against the Czech Republic and Turkey.
Multiple fans have invaded the playing field to take photos with Ronaldo during and after games.
The Portugal star posed for one in-game photo with a young boy but grew visibly frustrated at the repeated security failures during the game against Turkey.
Uefa announced it would review and increase security at stadiums.
After a brief brawl between Georgia and Turkey fans in the stadium before their game at Dortmund, Uefa announced fines Monday of 30,000 euros ($32,200) for the Georgian soccer federation and 25,000 euros ($26,900) for Turkey.

England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by Uefa over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.
Uefa said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.

Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring a stoppage-time equalising goal before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.

If Uefa charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

