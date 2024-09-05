UEFA Nations League 2024-25 full schedule, live match timings and streaming

European international football is set to take centre stage again as the fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League kicks off on September 5, with Azerbaijan taking on Sweden in the opening fixture of the tournament.

The defending champions, Spain, will begin their campaign on September 5, with the 2018-19 winners, Portugal, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, also involved in one of the upcoming games on the same day.





Teams in League A Consisting of 54 teams this year, the tournament will be split into four leagues based on their international (Fifa) rankings. While Leagues A, B, and C will have four groups of four teams each, League D will have two groups of three teams each.

Poland

Portugal

Scotland

Croatia

Belgium

France

Israel

Italy

Germany

Hungary

Netherlands

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Denmark

Spain

Switzerland

Serbia

Teams in League B

Albania

Georgia

Ukraine

Czech Republic

England

Finland

Greece

Republic of Ireland

Austria

Norway

Slovenia

Kazakhstan

Iceland

Turkey

Wales

Montenegro

Teams in League C

Sweden

Estonia

Azerbaijan

Slovakia

Cyprus

Romania

Lithuania

Kosovo

Bulgaria

Northern Ireland

Luxembourg

Belarus

Faroe Islands

Latvia

Armenia

North Macedonia

Teams in League D

Leichtenstein

San Marino

Gibraltar

Malta

Moldova

Andorra

Format of UEFA Nations League 2024-25

The league format remains the same, with teams playing each other on a home-and-away basis. Teams participating in League A will be competing for the tournament final, while the other leagues will aim for promotion to the higher leagues.

Teams to benefit from Nations League for FIFA WC qualifiers

Under the new system put in by FIFA, the top-seeded teams for the 12 groups in the World Cup qualifiers will consist of the eight Nations League quarterfinalists and the four highest-ranked teams that don't reach the last eight of the UEFA competition.

As a result, when the draw takes place in December, only placeholder names will be used for the top-seeded teams in each group, since the Nations League will still be in progress. The quarterfinals won’t conclude until March 23, at which point teams will find out which top-seeded opponent they will face.

For example, this setup will allow low ranked teams like Gibraltar and North Macedonia a golden chance to make it to the World Cup while giving the top ranked teams an easy route as top seeds in the tournament.

The first-ever 48-team World Cup will provide 3 additional spots to European teams for the quadrennial event which make the quallfying griups increase from 10 to 12 now.

Here's the full schedule for the league stage of UEFA Nations League 2024-25:



UEFA Nations League 2024 full schedule Date Matches Time (IST) 05/09/24 Azerbaijan vs Sweden 21:30:00 06/09/24 Portugal vs Croatia 00:15:00 Scotland vs Poland 00:15:00 Denmark vs Switzerland 00:15:00 Serbia vs Spain 00:15:00 Estonia vs Slovakia 00:15:00 Belarus vs Bulgaria 00:15:00 Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg 00:15:00 San Marino vs Liechtenstein 00:15:00 Kazakhstan vs Norway 19:30:00 Lithuania vs Cyprus 21:30:00 07/09/24 Belgium vs Israel 00:15:00 France vs Italy 00:15:00 Slovenia vs Austria 00:15:00 Iceland vs Montenegro 00:15:00 Wales vs Türkiye 00:15:00 Kosovo vs Romania 00:15:00 Georgia vs Czechia 21:30:00 Faroe Islands vs North Macedonia 18:30:00 Republic of Ireland vs England 21:30:00 Armenia vs Latvia 21:30:00 Moldova vs Malta 21:30:00 08/09/24 Germany vs Hungary 00:15:00 Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 00:15:00 Ukraine vs Albania 00:15:00 Greece vs Finland 00:15:00 Luxembourg vs Belarus 18:30:00 Denmark vs Serbia 21:30:00 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan 21:30:00 Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland 21:30:00 Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein 21:30:00 09/09/24 Croatia vs Poland 00:15:00 Portugal vs Scotland 00:15:00 Switzerland vs Spain 00:15:00 Sweden vs Estonia 00:15:00 Cyprus vs Kosovo 21:30:00 10/09/24 France vs Belgium 00:15:00 Israel vs Italy 00:15:00 Norway vs Austria 00:15:00 Slovenia vs Kazakhstan 00:15:00 Montenegro vs Wales 00:15:00 Türkiye vs Iceland 00:15:00 Romania vs Lithuania 00:15:00 Latvia vs Faroe Islands 21:30:00 11/09/24 Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 00:15:00 Netherlands vs Germany 00:15:00 Albania vs Georgia 00:15:00 Czechia vs Ukraine 00:15:00 England vs Finland 00:15:00 Republic of Ireland vs Greece 00:15:00 North Macedonia vs Armenia 00:15:00 Andorra vs Malta 00:15:00 10/10/24 Latvia vs North Macedonia 21:30:00 Moldova vs Andorra 21:30:00 11/10/24 Israel vs France 00:15:00 Italy vs Belgium 00:15:00 England vs Greece 00:15:00 Finland vs Republic of Ireland 00:15:00 Austria vs Kazakhstan 00:15:00 Norway vs Slovenia 00:15:00 Faroe Islands vs Armenia 00:15:00 Gibraltar vs San Marino 00:15:00 Estonia vs Azerbaijan 21:30:00 12/10/24 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany 00:15:00 Hungary vs Netherlands 00:15:00 Czechia vs Albania 00:15:00 Ukraine vs Georgia 00:15:00 Iceland vs Wales 00:15:00 Türkiye vs Montenegro 00:15:00 Slovakia vs Sweden 00:15:00 Lithuania vs Kosovo 18:30:00 Croatia vs Scotland 21:30:00 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg 21:30:00 13/10/24 Poland vs Portugal 00:15:00 Serbia vs Switzerland 00:15:00 Spain vs Denmark 00:15:00 Cyprus vs Romania 00:15:00 Belarus vs Northern Ireland 00:15:00 Kazakhstan vs Slovenia 18:30:00 Finland vs England 21:30:00 Armenia vs North Macedonia 21:30:00 Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar 21:30:00 Malta vs Moldova 21:30:00 14/10/24 Greece vs Republic of Ireland 00:15:00 Austria vs Norway 00:15:00 Faroe Islands vs Latvia 00:15:00 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia 21:30:00 Georgia vs Albania 21:30:00 15/10/24 Belgium vs France 00:15:00 Italy vs Israel 00:15:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Hungary 00:15:00 Germany vs Netherlands 00:15:00 Ukraine vs Czechia 00:15:00 Iceland vs Türkiye 00:15:00 Wales vs Montenegro 00:15:00 Estonia vs Sweden 00:15:00 16/10/24 Poland vs Croatia 00:15:00 Scotland vs Portugal 00:15:00 Spain vs Serbia 00:15:00 Switzerland vs Denmark 00:15:00 Kosovo vs Cyprus 00:15:00 Lithuania vs Romania 00:15:00 Belarus vs Luxembourg 00:15:00 Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria 00:15:00 14/11/24 Kazakhstan vs Austria 20:30:00 Armenia vs Faroe Islands 22:30:00 15/11/24 Belgium vs Italy 01:15:00 France vs Israel 01:15:00 Greece vs England 01:15:00 Republic of Ireland vs Finland 01:15:00 Slovenia vs Norway 01:15:00 North Macedonia vs Latvia 01:15:00 Cyprus vs Lithuania 22:30:00 16/11/24 Portugal vs Poland 01:15:00 Scotland vs Croatia 01:15:00 Denmark vs Spain 01:15:00 Switzerland vs Serbia 01:15:00 Romania vs Kosovo 01:15:00 Luxembourg vs Bulgaria 01:15:00 Northern Ireland vs Belarus 01:15:00 San Marino vs Gibraltar 01:15:00 Azerbaijan vs Estonia 19:30:00 Georgia vs Ukraine 22:30:00 Montenegro vs Iceland 22:30:00 Türkiye vs Wales 22:30:00 Andorra vs Moldova 22:30:00 17/11/24 Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 01:15:00 Netherlands vs Hungary 01:15:00 Albania vs Czechia 01:15:00 Sweden vs Slovakia 01:15:00 Latvia vs Armenia 19:30:00 North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands 19:30:00 England vs Republic of Ireland 22:30:00 Finland vs Greece 22:30:00 Austria vs Slovenia 22:30:00 Norway vs Kazakhstan 22:30:00 18/11/24 Israel vs Belgium 01:15:00 Italy vs France 01:15:00 19/11/24 Croatia vs Portugal 01:15:00 Poland vs Scotland 01:15:00 Serbia vs Denmark 01:15:00 Spain vs Switzerland 01:15:00 Kosovo vs Lithuania 01:15:00 Romania vs Cyprus 01:15:00 Bulgaria vs Belarus 01:15:00 Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland 01:15:00 Liechtenstein vs San Marino 01:15:00 20/11/24 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands 01:15:00 Hungary vs Germany 01:15:00 Albania vs Ukraine 01:15:00 Czechia vs Georgia 01:15:00 Montenegro vs Türkiye 01:15:00 Wales vs Iceland 01:15:00 Slovakia vs Estonia 01:15:00 Sweden vs Azerbaijan 01:15:00 Malta vs Andorra 01:15:00 20th-25th March 2025 Knockout round playoffs TBD 20th-25th March 2025 League A Quarter-finals TBD 4th-8th June 2025 Final Tournament TBD

UEFA Nations League 2024: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the UEFA Nations League begin?

The UEFA Nations League starts on September 5 at 9:30 PM.

How many teams are taking part in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

A total of 54 teams will take part in the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Who won the last edition of the UEFA Nations League?

Spain are the defending champions of the UEFA Nations League.

