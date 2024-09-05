UEFA Nations League 2024-25 full schedule, live match timings and streaming

European international football is set to take centre stage again as the fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League kicks off on September 5, with Azerbaijan taking on Sweden in the opening fixture of the tournament.
The defending champions, Spain, will begin their campaign on September 5, with the 2018-19 winners, Portugal, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, also involved in one of the upcoming games on the same day.
Consisting of 54 teams this year, the tournament will be split into four leagues based on their international (Fifa) rankings. While Leagues A, B, and C will have four groups of four teams each, League D will have two groups of three teams each.
Teams in League A
- Poland
- Portugal
- Scotland
- Croatia
- Belgium
- France
- Israel
- Italy
- Germany
- Hungary
- Netherlands
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Denmark
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Serbia
Teams in League B
- Albania
- Georgia
- Ukraine
- Czech Republic
- England
- Finland
- Greece
- Republic of Ireland
- Austria
- Norway
- Slovenia
- Kazakhstan
- Iceland
- Turkey
- Wales
- Montenegro
Teams in League C
- Sweden
- Estonia
- Azerbaijan
- Slovakia
- Cyprus
- Romania
- Lithuania
- Kosovo
- Bulgaria
- Northern Ireland
- Luxembourg
- Belarus
- Faroe Islands
- Latvia
- Armenia
- North Macedonia
Teams in League D
- Leichtenstein
- San Marino
- Gibraltar
- Malta
- Moldova
- Andorra
Format of UEFA Nations League 2024-25
The league format remains the same, with teams playing each other on a home-and-away basis. Teams participating in League A will be competing for the tournament final, while the other leagues will aim for promotion to the higher leagues.
Teams to benefit from Nations League for FIFA WC qualifiers
Under the new system put in by FIFA, the top-seeded teams for the 12 groups in the World Cup qualifiers will consist of the eight Nations League quarterfinalists and the four highest-ranked teams that don't reach the last eight of the UEFA competition.
As a result, when the draw takes place in December, only placeholder names will be used for the top-seeded teams in each group, since the Nations League will still be in progress. The quarterfinals won’t conclude until March 23, at which point teams will find out which top-seeded opponent they will face.
For example, this setup will allow low ranked teams like Gibraltar and North Macedonia a golden chance to make it to the World Cup while giving the top ranked teams an easy route as top seeds in the tournament.
The first-ever 48-team World Cup will provide 3 additional spots to European teams for the quadrennial event which make the quallfying griups increase from 10 to 12 now.
Here's the full schedule for the league stage of UEFA Nations League 2024-25:
|UEFA Nations League 2024 full schedule
|Date
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|05/09/24
|Azerbaijan vs Sweden
|21:30:00
|06/09/24
|Portugal vs Croatia
|00:15:00
|Scotland vs Poland
|00:15:00
|Denmark vs Switzerland
|00:15:00
|Serbia vs Spain
|00:15:00
|Estonia vs Slovakia
|00:15:00
|Belarus vs Bulgaria
|00:15:00
|Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg
|00:15:00
|San Marino vs Liechtenstein
|00:15:00
|Kazakhstan vs Norway
|19:30:00
|Lithuania vs Cyprus
|21:30:00
|07/09/24
|Belgium vs Israel
|00:15:00
|France vs Italy
|00:15:00
|Slovenia vs Austria
|00:15:00
|Iceland vs Montenegro
|00:15:00
|Wales vs Türkiye
|00:15:00
|Kosovo vs Romania
|00:15:00
|Georgia vs Czechia
|21:30:00
|Faroe Islands vs North Macedonia
|18:30:00
|Republic of Ireland vs England
|21:30:00
|Armenia vs Latvia
|21:30:00
|Moldova vs Malta
|21:30:00
|08/09/24
|Germany vs Hungary
|00:15:00
|Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|00:15:00
|Ukraine vs Albania
|00:15:00
|Greece vs Finland
|00:15:00
|Luxembourg vs Belarus
|18:30:00
|Denmark vs Serbia
|21:30:00
|Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
|21:30:00
|Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland
|21:30:00
|Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein
|21:30:00
|09/09/24
|Croatia vs Poland
|00:15:00
|Portugal vs Scotland
|00:15:00
|Switzerland vs Spain
|00:15:00
|Sweden vs Estonia
|00:15:00
|Cyprus vs Kosovo
|21:30:00
|10/09/24
|France vs Belgium
|00:15:00
|Israel vs Italy
|00:15:00
|Norway vs Austria
|00:15:00
|Slovenia vs Kazakhstan
|00:15:00
|Montenegro vs Wales
|00:15:00
|Türkiye vs Iceland
|00:15:00
|Romania vs Lithuania
|00:15:00
|Latvia vs Faroe Islands
|21:30:00
|11/09/24
|Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|00:15:00
|Netherlands vs Germany
|00:15:00
|Albania vs Georgia
|00:15:00
|Czechia vs Ukraine
|00:15:00
|England vs Finland
|00:15:00
|Republic of Ireland vs Greece
|00:15:00
|North Macedonia vs Armenia
|00:15:00
|Andorra vs Malta
|00:15:00
|10/10/24
|Latvia vs North Macedonia
|21:30:00
|Moldova vs Andorra
|21:30:00
|11/10/24
|Israel vs France
|00:15:00
|Italy vs Belgium
|00:15:00
|England vs Greece
|00:15:00
|Finland vs Republic of Ireland
|00:15:00
|Austria vs Kazakhstan
|00:15:00
|Norway vs Slovenia
|00:15:00
|Faroe Islands vs Armenia
|00:15:00
|Gibraltar vs San Marino
|00:15:00
|Estonia vs Azerbaijan
|21:30:00
|12/10/24
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany
|00:15:00
|Hungary vs Netherlands
|00:15:00
|Czechia vs Albania
|00:15:00
|Ukraine vs Georgia
|00:15:00
|Iceland vs Wales
|00:15:00
|Türkiye vs Montenegro
|00:15:00
|Slovakia vs Sweden
|00:15:00
|Lithuania vs Kosovo
|18:30:00
|Croatia vs Scotland
|21:30:00
|Bulgaria vs Luxembourg
|21:30:00
|13/10/24
|Poland vs Portugal
|00:15:00
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|00:15:00
|Spain vs Denmark
|00:15:00
|Cyprus vs Romania
|00:15:00
|Belarus vs Northern Ireland
|00:15:00
|Kazakhstan vs Slovenia
|18:30:00
|Finland vs England
|21:30:00
|Armenia vs North Macedonia
|21:30:00
|Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar
|21:30:00
|Malta vs Moldova
|21:30:00
|14/10/24
|Greece vs Republic of Ireland
|00:15:00
|Austria vs Norway
|00:15:00
|Faroe Islands vs Latvia
|00:15:00
|Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
|21:30:00
|Georgia vs Albania
|21:30:00
|15/10/24
|Belgium vs France
|00:15:00
|Italy vs Israel
|00:15:00
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Hungary
|00:15:00
|Germany vs Netherlands
|00:15:00
|Ukraine vs Czechia
|00:15:00
|Iceland vs Türkiye
|00:15:00
|Wales vs Montenegro
|00:15:00
|Estonia vs Sweden
|00:15:00
|16/10/24
|Poland vs Croatia
|00:15:00
|Scotland vs Portugal
|00:15:00
|Spain vs Serbia
|00:15:00
|Switzerland vs Denmark
|00:15:00
|Kosovo vs Cyprus
|00:15:00
|Lithuania vs Romania
|00:15:00
|Belarus vs Luxembourg
|00:15:00
|Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria
|00:15:00
|14/11/24
|Kazakhstan vs Austria
|20:30:00
|Armenia vs Faroe Islands
|22:30:00
|15/11/24
|Belgium vs Italy
|01:15:00
|France vs Israel
|01:15:00
|Greece vs England
|01:15:00
|Republic of Ireland vs Finland
|01:15:00
|Slovenia vs Norway
|01:15:00
|North Macedonia vs Latvia
|01:15:00
|Cyprus vs Lithuania
|22:30:00
|16/11/24
|Portugal vs Poland
|01:15:00
|Scotland vs Croatia
|01:15:00
|Denmark vs Spain
|01:15:00
|Switzerland vs Serbia
|01:15:00
|Romania vs Kosovo
|01:15:00
|Luxembourg vs Bulgaria
|01:15:00
|Northern Ireland vs Belarus
|01:15:00
|San Marino vs Gibraltar
|01:15:00
|Azerbaijan vs Estonia
|19:30:00
|Georgia vs Ukraine
|22:30:00
|Montenegro vs Iceland
|22:30:00
|Türkiye vs Wales
|22:30:00
|Andorra vs Moldova
|22:30:00
|17/11/24
|Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|01:15:00
|Netherlands vs Hungary
|01:15:00
|Albania vs Czechia
|01:15:00
|Sweden vs Slovakia
|01:15:00
|Latvia vs Armenia
|19:30:00
|North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands
|19:30:00
|England vs Republic of Ireland
|22:30:00
|Finland vs Greece
|22:30:00
|Austria vs Slovenia
|22:30:00
|Norway vs Kazakhstan
|22:30:00
|18/11/24
|Israel vs Belgium
|01:15:00
|Italy vs France
|01:15:00
|19/11/24
|Croatia vs Portugal
|01:15:00
|Poland vs Scotland
|01:15:00
|Serbia vs Denmark
|01:15:00
|Spain vs Switzerland
|01:15:00
|Kosovo vs Lithuania
|01:15:00
|Romania vs Cyprus
|01:15:00
|Bulgaria vs Belarus
|01:15:00
|Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland
|01:15:00
|Liechtenstein vs San Marino
|01:15:00
|20/11/24
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands
|01:15:00
|Hungary vs Germany
|01:15:00
|Albania vs Ukraine
|01:15:00
|Czechia vs Georgia
|01:15:00
|Montenegro vs Türkiye
|01:15:00
|Wales vs Iceland
|01:15:00
|Slovakia vs Estonia
|01:15:00
|Sweden vs Azerbaijan
|01:15:00
|Malta vs Andorra
|01:15:00
|20th-25th March 2025
|Knockout round playoffs
|TBD
|20th-25th March 2025
|League A Quarter-finals
|TBD
|4th-8th June 2025
|Final Tournament
|TBD
UEFA Nations League 2024: Live telecast and streaming details
When will the UEFA Nations League begin?
The UEFA Nations League starts on September 5 at 9:30 PM.
How many teams are taking part in the UEFA Nations League 2024?
A total of 54 teams will take part in the UEFA Nations League group stage.
Who won the last edition of the UEFA Nations League?
Spain are the defending champions of the UEFA Nations League.
Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League be available in India?
The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League will be available on the Sony Sports network.
Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League be available in India?
The live streaming for the UEFA Nations League will be available on the SonyLIV app.