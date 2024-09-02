ISL has been one of the most important tournaments in my lifetime: Chhetri

Kolkata: India’s captain Sunil Chhetri acknowledges fans during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Kuwait, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata, Thursday, June 6, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri hailed the Indian Super League as one of the most important tournaments he has participated in, ahead of the commencement of the 2024-25 season of the competition. Chhetri admitted that back in 2014, he wouldn't have predicted the growth that the ISL has seen over the years, producing umpteen young talents and becoming bigger with the entrance of new clubs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "It has been outstanding. 10 years back if I was asked where ISL would reach, or the position that it would hold in Indian football, I probably wouldn't have guessed where we are. It has grown outstandingly well from an eight-club two-month-long league to now running for the whole year, with the talents that it has produced," Chhetri said.

He added, "It has single-handedly become one of the most important tournaments in my lifetime. In the coming future, as I am an Indian football fan, I hope it grows exponentially and I hope the coming 10 years are far better than what we have seen in the last 10 years."



'Mohammedan SC will have fans everywhere they go'



This year, the ISL will see the Kolkata-based Mohammedan SC join the league, securing a promotion following their triumphant run in the I-League 2023-24.

Chhetri began his senior career with Mohun Bagan in 2002 and even had a brief stint with East Bengal FC from 2008-09. He is well aware of the popularity that the Kolkata clubs possess and is hence optimistic of the positive impact of Mohammedan SC's presence in the ISL.

"They will be amazing, Mohammedan SC. When they play, it doesn't matter where they play. I am talking about when I was in Kolkata and playing against Mohammedan SC week in, week out. They used to go to the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi, Cooperate Stadium in Mumbai, and the stadiums used to be jam-packed everywhere.

"Trust me, wherever they travel, they will have fans. I am really thrilled that Mohammedan SC have earned this spot in the ISL," Chhetri said.

The ISL 2024-25 season will begin with Mumbai City FC taking on Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on September 13.

The Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC will come into action the following day, on September 14, against East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chhetri's role models



==============



Chhetri retired from international football this year after an illustrious 19-year-long stint for India.

At 40, he has now completed over two decades of professional football, but fondly recollects both domestic and international veterans who inspired him to become a better footballer.

"Bhaichung (Bhutia) bhai has been a huge influence in my life. In my generation, domestically, Bhaichung bhai, IM Vijayan, Renedy Singh, they have all been big names. Internationally, we couldn't watch much television initially, the phenomenal Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Ruud van Nistelrooy, these were huge influences for me.

"I tried to learn something or the other from all these players and I used to enjoy watching them," Chhetri said.