Mohammedan Sporting vow to play serious football, eye top-six finish in ISL

The season opener of ISL 2020-21 between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, in Goa, on 20th November at 7:30 PM

Set for their debut in the top-tier Indian Super League, Mohammedan Sporting on Wednesday vowed to play "serious football" with the primary target of making the 'Super Six' in the upcoming season set beginning on September 13. The 131-year-old club will become the third club from Kolkata after Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to compete in the ISL after winning the I-League last season when they face Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC in the first match on September 16 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "It's a nice feeling to be here, really, to be part of the ISL family. We did a great job last season. We played very well and won the I-League," coach Andre Chernyshov said during ISL Media Day interaction here.

"It was our target last season (to be promoted to ISL). But I'm happier about our supporters because they waited for this moment for many years. Our club is 130-plus years old. Many supporters have waited for about 40 to 50 years for this."



"We will do our best in the ISL. We are here to play serious football, we need to show our supporters how strong we are in the ISL," he added.

Mohammedan Sporting defender Samad Ali Mallick, a Maidan veteran having played for East Bengal, is excited at the prospect of playing two derbies and said their primary target is to make the top-six.

"We are excited to play two derby matches -- against Mohun Bagan and East Bengal -- this season. Our target is to make the top six first. The challenge is definitely there, but we are ready for it."



There will be lot of emotions: EB



East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat feels the 'Big Three' (Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting) playing in top-tier football is huge and said there would be a lot of emotions this season.

"It's going to be huge and good for football in the country. There are going to be a lot of tough games, emotions will run high but we are ready for it," the Spaniard said.

Cuadrat, who took charge of the Red and Gold Brigade last season, led the team to the final of the Durand Cup and Super Cup in his debut year but finished a lowly ninth in the ISL.

"It's the first time in five years that the coach is the same, so there is stability in the team. We have a competitive team, there is no problem of depth. I'm very positive with the team and working in the right direction," he said.

East Bengal will begin their campaign taking on Bengaluru FC in an away match on September 14.

"It's a complete different season, different players. I don't want to make comparison with last season as the opponents also have different teams. One home game in the first four games. We will try to be competitive from day one," he said.

Kuruniyan eyes comeback



India midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan, who suffered a career-threatening ACL injury to be out of the last season, is set for a comeback when Mohun Bagan kick off the 11th season against Mumbai FC.

"I've started training and it's good now. I'm really excited to make a comeback after I completely missed the last season."



"It's always difficult when you get injured, but it's about staying positive, some good days will come. I was waiting for my time."



On his injury and rehab, he said: "I didn't know anything other than football. It's my second injury, I was always positive of a comeback. It's all about how hard you work and how good is your rehab."



Mohun Bagan under former coach Antonio Lopez Habas won their maiden Winners Shield last season and also finished runners-up for the ISL Cup after losing to Mumbai City in the final.

Jose Molina has taken charge of the Mariners in his second stint as he will have big shoes to fill but the former Spain goalkeeper said he's not under pressure.

"Pressure is not a problem for me. Last season was great, but it's past. We are not going to win matches thinking about that. We have to beat our opponents in the 90 minutes. I'm working for the future."



They will play in the AFC Champions League Two.

"It's not different plans for different competitions. We are going to prepare in the best way and try to win, no matter who we play, where we play, or which competition it is.

"We have to prepare in the best way possible every day today for Mumbai, then for the next match, and then the one after that. I will try to make the best selection for every match, and we have to support the players from the sidelines," he said.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan slipped from a 2-0 lead to lose to NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup final last week.

"We not happy, it's a lesson for all of us. That's football, we can't be thinking in the past we have to look forward," he signed off.