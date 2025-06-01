Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 02:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Which team has won most UEFA Champions League titles? Full list of winners

Which team has won most UEFA Champions League titles? Full list of winners

While other regions such as Asia (AFC), Africa (CAF), and South America (CONMEBOL) host their own continental championships, the global popularity of European football ensures the UCL remains on top.

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 2:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In global football, few tournaments can rival the prestige and reach of the men’s UEFA Champions League (UCL). Featuring the elite clubs from across Europe, the UCL is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club competition, with teams battling each season for the ultimate prize and the honor of being crowned the continent’s best.
 
While other regions such as Asia (AFC), Africa (CAF), and South America (CONMEBOL) host their own continental championships, the global popularity of European club football ensures the UCL remains in a league of its own.
 
Organized by UEFA — the governing body for football in Europe — the competition began in 1955 under the name “European Cup.” Initially, it was a straight knockout event reserved for domestic league champions. A major change came in 1991 with the introduction of a group stage, and from the 1997-98 season, clubs beyond national champions could also qualify, significantly widening participation. 
 
 
Starting in the 2024-25 season, the UCL adopted a revamped format. The traditional 32-team group stage was replaced with a 36-team league phase. Each team now plays eight matches against eight different opponents, rather than six matches against three teams as in the previous system.
 
Top clubs from Europe's major leagues — such as the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga — are typically awarded up to four spots in the main tournament. UEFA is also considering future expansions, potentially increasing the number of teams to 48 to ensure broader inclusion from across the continent.
 
Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid were the first winners of the tournament in its inaugural year, and famously retained the title for five consecutive seasons, a record-setting streak that still stands today.  Here are the champions of the prestigious tournament over the years -  
UEFA Champions League winners & runners-up list
Season Winner Runner-Up
1955–56 Real Madrid (Spain) Stade de Reims (France)
1956–57 Real Madrid (Spain) Fiorentina (Italy)
1957–58 Real Madrid (Spain) AC Milan (Italy)
1958–59 Real Madrid (Spain) Stade de Reims (France)
1959–60 Real Madrid (Spain) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
1960–61 Benfica (Portugal) Barcelona (Spain)
1961–62 Benfica (Portugal) Real Madrid (Spain)
1962–63 AC Milan (Italy) Benfica (Portugal)
1963–64 Inter Milan (Italy) Real Madrid (Spain)
1964–65 Inter Milan (Italy) Benfica (Portugal)
1965–66 Real Madrid (Spain) Partizan Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
1966–67 Celtic FC (Scotland) Inter Milan (Italy)
1967–68 Manchester United (England) Benfica (Portugal)
1968–69 AC Milan (Italy) Ajax (Netherlands)
1969–70 Feyenoord (Netherlands) Celtic FC (Scotland)
1970–71 Ajax (Netherlands) Panathinaikos (Greece)
1971–72 Ajax (Netherlands) Inter Milan (Italy)
1972–73 Ajax (Netherlands) Juventus (Italy)
1973–74 Bayern Munich (Germany) Atletico Madrid (Spain)
1974–75 Bayern Munich (Germany) Leeds United (England)
1975–76 Bayern Munich (Germany) Saint-Etienne (France)
1976–77 Liverpool (England) Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
1977–78 Liverpool (England) Club Brugge (Belgium)
1978–79 Nottingham Forest (England) Malmö (Sweden)
1979–80 Nottingham Forest (England) Hamburger SV (Germany)
1980–81 Liverpool (England) Real Madrid (Spain)
1981–82 Aston Villa (England) Bayern Munich (Germany)
1982–83 Hamburger SV (Germany) Juventus (Italy)
1983–84 Liverpool (England) AS Roma (Italy)
1984–85 Juventus (Italy) Liverpool (England)
1985–86 Steaua Bucuresti (Romania) Barcelona (Spain)
1986–87 FC Porto (Portugal) Bayern Munich (Germany)
1987–88 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Benfica (Portugal)
1988–89 AC Milan (Italy) Steaua Bucuresti (Romania)
1989–90 AC Milan (Italy) Benfica (Portugal)
1990–91 Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia) Marseille (France)
1991–92 Barcelona (Spain) Sampdoria (Italy)
1992–93 Marseille (France) AC Milan (Italy)
1993–94 AC Milan (Italy) Barcelona (Spain)
1994–95 Ajax (Netherlands) AC Milan (Italy)
1995–96 Juventus (Italy) Ajax (Netherlands)
1996–97 Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Juventus (Italy)
1997–98 Real Madrid (Spain) Juventus (Italy)
1998–99 Manchester United (England) Bayern Munich (Germany)
1999–2000 Real Madrid (Spain) Valencia (Spain)
2000–01 Bayern Munich (Germany) Valencia (Spain)
2001–02 Real Madrid (Spain) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
2002–03 AC Milan (Italy) Juventus (Italy)
2003–04 FC Porto (Portugal) AS Monaco (France)
2004–05 Liverpool (England) AC Milan (Italy)
2005–06 Barcelona (Spain) Arsenal (England)
2006–07 AC Milan (Italy) Liverpool (England)
2007–08 Manchester United (England) Chelsea (England)
2008–09 Barcelona (Spain) Manchester United (England)
2009–10 Inter Milan (Italy) Bayern Munich (Germany)
2010–11 Barcelona (Spain) Manchester United (England)
2011–12 Chelsea (England) Bayern Munich (Germany)
2012–13 Bayern Munich (Germany) Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
2013–14 Real Madrid (Spain) Atletico Madrid (Spain)
2014–15 Barcelona (Spain) Juventus (Italy)
2015–16 Real Madrid (Spain) Atletico Madrid (Spain)
2016–17 Real Madrid (Spain) Juventus (Italy)
2017–18 Real Madrid (Spain) Liverpool (England)
2018–19 Liverpool (England) Tottenham Hotspur (England)
2019–20 Bayern Munich (Germany) Paris Saint-Germain (France)
2020–21 Chelsea (England) Manchester City (England)
2021–22 Real Madrid (Spain) Liverpool (England)
2022–23 Manchester City (England) Inter Milan (Italy)
2023–24 Real Madrid (Spain) Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
2024-25 PSG Inter Milan
   
 

More From This Section

Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne to Serie A! Napoli to sign midfielder on a free transfer

Sunderland

Premier League: Which teams got promoted to top flight from Championship?

Nikhil Prabhu

Indian team call-up a proud moment for me and my family: Nikhil Prabhu

AC Milan, football, soccer

Massimiliano Allegri returns as coach at crisis-hit AC Milan

Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)

Real Madrid confirms signing of Alexander-Arnold ahead of Club World Cup

Topics : Football News Uefa Champions League Real Madrid Manchester City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 1:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon