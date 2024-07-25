Olympic Order for Abhinav Bindra makes every Indian proud: PM Modi

Lauding shooting legend Abhinav Bindra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that it makes every Indian proud that he has been awarded the Olympic Order.

Bindra, an Olympic gold medallist, has been awarded the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for his outstanding services to the Olympic Movement.

The award ceremony will be held during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on August 10, a day before the closing of the Olympics.

In a post on X, Modi said, "It makes every Indian proud that @Abhinav_Bindra has been awarded the Olympic Order. Congratulations to him. Be it as an athlete or a mentor to upcoming sportspersons, he has made noteworthy contributions to sports and the Olympic Movement.