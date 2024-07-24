Olympics 2024: Argentina rescue 2-2 Draw vs Morocco to keep QF hopes alive

The opening event of the Paris Olympics 2024 witnessed one of the most thrilling encounters of football which saw world beaters Argentina rescue a very late 2-2 draw against Morocco in their Group B opener on July 24th.

The game proved to be an exciting encounter between two teams that have been producing some decent results for themselves in recent times. Led by PSG star Achraf Hakimi, The Atlas Lions took the game to Argentina providing the spectators with an end-to-end game in the beginning.

Morocco's aggressive intent worked as they went on to take the lead late in the first half when Sofiane Rahimi scored from close range courtesy of a low-driven cross from the right flank.

Argentina didn't look like they would recover from the goal as the second half saw Rahimi complete his brace after Morocco were awarded a penalty before the hour mark.

However, Argentina introduced experienced players like Julian Alvarez, which took the World champions to another gear.

Argentina's pressure paid off as Simeone cut Morocco's 2-goal lead into half via a tap-in finish with less than half an hour to go in the game.

Injuries saw the game go deep into a 15-minute added time. Ultimately, it was a nervy and unlucky spell for Morocco as they conceded a very late stoppage-time equaliser. Argentina's Medina sprung onto the rebound from the crossbar and headed home for the Argentinians to keep their quarter-final hopes alive in the Olympics.