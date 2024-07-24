Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Olympics 2024: Argentina rescue 2-2 Draw vs Morocco to keep QF hopes alive

The game proved to be an exciting encounter between two teams that have been producing some decent results for themselves in recent times

ARG vs MAR Olympics 2024

ARG vs MAR Olympics 2024

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The opening event of the Paris Olympics 2024 witnessed one of the most thrilling encounters of football which saw world beaters Argentina rescue a very late 2-2 draw against Morocco in their Group B opener on July 24th.

The game proved to be an exciting encounter between two teams that have been producing some decent results for themselves in recent times. Led by PSG star Achraf Hakimi, The Atlas Lions took the game to Argentina providing the spectators with an end-to-end game in the beginning.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Morocco's aggressive intent worked as they went on to take the lead late in the first half when Sofiane Rahimi scored from close range courtesy of a low-driven cross from the right flank.

Argentina didn't look like they would recover from the goal as the second half saw Rahimi complete his brace after Morocco were awarded a penalty before the hour mark.

However, Argentina introduced experienced players like Julian Alvarez, which took the World champions to another gear.

Argentina's pressure paid off as Simeone cut Morocco's 2-goal lead into half via a tap-in finish with less than half an hour to go in the game.

More From This Section

NZ Olympic football team furious with drone flying over training session

No ACs at Olympic Games Village: How athletes will beat the heat in Paris?

Paris Olympics 2024: Today's football matches, live timings (IST) streaming

Ben Hallock eyeing elusive Olympic medal with US men's water polo team

Athletes of Indian heritage look to take Paris Olympics 2024 by storm


Injuries saw the game go deep into a 15-minute added time. Ultimately, it was a nervy and unlucky spell for Morocco as they conceded a very late stoppage-time equaliser. Argentina's Medina sprung onto the rebound from the crossbar and headed home for the Argentinians to keep their quarter-final hopes alive in the Olympics.

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: EGY 0-0 DOM; GUI 0-1 NZL in second half

Indian archers aim to break medal jinx, eye first Games medal in Paris

Kushare eyes Paris final round after Neeraj Chopra's morale-boosting advice

When TT great Sharath Kamal ran into Roger Federer during the Olympics

Mind Games: Understanding psychological challenges of being an Olympian

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Argentina Morocco

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon