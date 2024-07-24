Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Argentina vs Morocco live match begins at 6:30 PM IST

The football events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today (July 24). Eight football matches are scheduled to take place, with two matches each to begin at 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 10:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST.

Men's football rules in Olympics



The men's football event in Olympics is basically a Under-23 competition. However, three overage players are allowed in the starting 11.

Today's Football Matches and Timings (IST)

Argentina vs Morocco

Location: Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Etienne

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Uzbekistan vs Spain

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Egypt vs Dominican Republic

Location: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Guinea vs New Zealand

Location: Allianz Riviera, Nice

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Iraq vs Ukraine

Location: Groupama Stadium, Decines-Charpieu

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Japan vs Paraguay

Location: Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux

Time: 10:30 PM IST

France vs USA

Location: Stade Orange Velodrome, Marseille

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Mali vs Israel

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Football live streaming and telecast

The sporting spectacle at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today with football matches. Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD and Sports 18 3 HD/SD will live telecast the football matches in India,

The live streaming of football matches at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema.