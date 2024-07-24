Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Argentina vs Morocco live match begins at 6:30 PM IST

Eight football matches are scheduled to take place, with two matches each to begin at 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 10:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST.

Image Anish Kumar New Delhi
Paris Olympics today's matches: Football live updates

Paris Olympics today's matches: Football live updates

The football events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today (July 24). Eight football matches are scheduled to take place, with two matches each to begin at 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 10:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST.

Men's football rules in Olympics

The men's football event in Olympics is basically a Under-23 competition. However, three overage players are allowed in the starting 11.

Today's Football Matches and Timings (IST)

Argentina vs Morocco

Location: Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Etienne
Time: 6:30 PM IST

Uzbekistan vs Spain

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris
Time: 6:30 PM IST

Egypt vs Dominican Republic

Location: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Time: 8:30 PM IST

Guinea vs New Zealand

Location: Allianz Riviera, Nice
Time: 8:30 PM IST

Iraq vs Ukraine

Location: Groupama Stadium, Decines-Charpieu
Time: 10:30 PM IST

Japan vs Paraguay

Location: Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux
Time: 10:30 PM IST

France vs USA

Location: Stade Orange Velodrome, Marseille
Time: 12:30 AM IST

Mali vs Israel

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris
Time: 12:30 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Football live streaming and telecast

The sporting spectacle at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today with football matches. Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD and Sports 18 3 HD/SD will live telecast the football matches in India,

The live streaming of football matches at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema.

Stay tuned for live football scores at Paris Olympics 2024
4:58 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Know all groups in the football event

 
Group A: France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand
Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine
Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic
Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel
4:43 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: How men's football in Summer Games different from other tournaments?

Men's football rules in Olympics
 
The men's football event in Olympics is basically a Under-23 competition. However, three overage players are allowed in the starting 11.
4:40 PM

Olympics 2024 today's matches: Football event to start at 6:30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Paris Olympics 2024.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Spain national football team Argentina national football team 2024 Olympics Olympics Uzbekistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon