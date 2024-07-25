Paris Olympics 2024: Security thins out tourists, business down 50%

Fabrice Pierret is used to catering to hordes of tourists who pack Le Lutétia, a brasserie he manages on the Île Saint-Louis, where a splendid view of the Seine River, with a glass of red wine and steak frites, has long made it a popular stop for visitors.

But with the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics just days away, the crowds have thinned to a trickle. Business is down 50 percent — and more for shopkeepers nearby — as tough new security measures and an unexpected drop in tourism turns some of Paris’s most famous venues into veritable ghost towns.

“It’s a catastrophe,” said Mr. Pierret, surveying his near-empty terrace. Before him, thousands of brightly colored bleacher seats lined the quays of the Seine, which are now cordoned off. The river flowed by quietly — devoid of traffic — a scene reminiscent of Covid lockdowns.



“The Olympics were supposed to be great for business,” Mr. Pierret said. “Instead, we’re being hit really hard.”



Businesses have been counting on the Olympics to bring an economic boom. The city is turning into a giant outdoor sports venue, starting with the glittering opening ceremony Friday, when a flotilla will ferry athletes on a four-mile stretch of the Seine to the Eiffel Tower, with more than 300,000 spectators lining the route. But the mammoth undertaking has also turned central Paris into a maximum-security site, with miles of metal fences and police checkpoints. The restrictions will be partially relaxed after the opening ceremony.



People wanting to dine near the Eiffel Tower or get access to the Notre Dame plaza need a special QR code this week involving a background check, something many visitors are unaware of Big sponsors like the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, Adidas and Coca-Cola stand to profit handsomely.



But small businesses stuck in zones with the strictest security have seen sales slump up to 70 per cent in the past week, and 30 per cent in other restricted areas of Paris, the Confederation of French Commerce reported Monday.

