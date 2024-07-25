Olympics 2024, today's India schedule: Deepika, Tarundeep in action

India's quest for glory at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin today with star archer Deepika Kumar and Tarundeep in action at Les Invalides. Both India's men's and women's archers will look to attain good rankings before the medal events start on July 27.

India sent a complete quiver of six archers at the Olympics 2024 for the first time since London 2012, making a challenge in each of the five medal events: men's team and individual, women's team and individual, and mixed team.