Para archer Harvinder Singh alleges 'discrimination' in sports awards

Para archer Harvinder Singh alleges 'discrimination' in sports awards

Singh, a Tokyo Games bronze winner, claimed his maiden gold medal at Paris after defeating Lukasz Ciszek of Poland in the final 6-0

Harvinder Singh

Harvinder Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

Indian archer Harvinder Singh, who won a gold at Paris Paralympics, on Tuesday alleged "discrimination" in the distribution of sports awards and questioned why the Khel Ratna honour was not bestowed on this year's medallists at the Games like the Tokyo edition.

Singh, a Tokyo Games bronze winner, claimed his maiden gold medal at Paris after defeating Lukasz Ciszek of Poland in the final 6-0.

"Discrimination in sports," Singh wrote on X.

"Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Gold medallists were awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, but what about Paris 2024 Paralympic Gold medalists? Same competition, same gold, same pride why not the same award?"  Following India's gold-winning performance at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, shooter Avani Lekhara, javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shuttler Pramod Bhagat were honoured with the Khel Ratna along with Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

 

"In the year 2021, all Olympic medal winners and Paralympic gold medal winners were honoured with the Khel Ratna, and it is truly inspiring to see the government continue to recognize the immense contributions of our athletes," national archery coach and Dronacharya awardee Jiwanjot Singh Teja tweeted.

"However, I understand that the policy may have now changed, which brings me to request your kind attention towards Mr. Harvinder Singh's exceptional achievements."  Listing the achievements of his ward, Jiwanjot said: "Mr. Harvinder Singh won 1st ever individual gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, along with a 4th-place finish in the recurve mixed team event. His historic feat of winning India's first-ever individual bronze medal at the 2021 Paralympics has already placed him among the country's elite athletes.

"Additionally, he is the only archer to have won gold at the 2018 Para Asian Games and a bronze at the 2022 edition. These accomplishments highlight not only his dedication and talent but also the pride he has brought to India in the field of para-sports.

"I kindly request that you consider Mr. Harvinder Singh for the Khel Ratna Award, as recognizing his efforts will undoubtedly inspire countless other athletes and further enhance India's standing in the international sports community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paralympics Olympic Games archery

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

