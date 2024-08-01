Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 1, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 6 of the 2024 Paris Olympics , India will be hoping to add another medal to their tally when Swapnil Kushale takes his shot in the men’s 50 rifle three-position finals at 1 PM IST. India will also open its athletics campaign on Thursday. Paramjeet Singh, Akshdeep Singh, and Vikash Singh will be in action during the men’s 20 km race walk, while Priyanka will compete in the women’s 20 km race walk. India will also start their campaign in golf with Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma taking centre stage in the men’s individual stroke play event at 12:30 PM IST. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist will also be in action against the defending champions, Belgium, at 1:30 PM IST. Ace boxer Nikhat Zareen will also compete in her round of 16 match at 2:30 PM IST. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 1 Indian events Athletes Time (IST) Athletics (Men's 20km Race Walk) Paramjeet Singh, Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh 11:00 Golf (Men's Individual Stoke Play; Day 1) Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma 12:30 Athletics (Women's 20km Race Walk) Priyanka 12:50 Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Finals) Swapnil Kusale 13:00 Hockey (Men's) India vs Belgium 13:30 Boxing (Women's 50kg; RO16) Nikhat Zareen 14:30 Archery (Men's Individual) Pravin Ramesh Jadhav 14:31 Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification) Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil 15:30 Sailing (Men's Dinghy) Vishnu Saravanan 15:45 Sailing (Women's Dinghy) Nethra Kumanan 19:05 In archery, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav will be in action in the men’s individual 1/32 elimination match, followed by a 1/16 elimination if he qualifies. Shooters Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will continue India’s shooting campaign when they participate in the women’s 50 m rifle three-position qualification match at 3:30 PM IST. India will also be in action in sailing with Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan participating in the men’s and women’s dinghy events.



Which TV channels will live telecast the August 1, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

Live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 will be available on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.



Where to watch live streaming of the August 1, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.