Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals

Paris: India's Lovlina Borgohain (in blue) being declared winner in the women's 75kg Round of 16 boxing match against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tokyo Olympics bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Games after clinching a comfortable win over Norway's Sunniva Hofstad here on Wednesday.
Borgohain prevailed 5-0 in the contest to remain on course for a second successive Olympic medal.
The reigning world champion had won her Tokyo bronze in the 69kg category.
She will take on top-seeded Chinese Li Qian in the last-eight stage on August 4.
Qian is a silver-medallist from the Tokyo Games in the middleweight (75kg) division.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

2024 Olympics Olympics

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

