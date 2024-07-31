Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen stuns the crowd with his no-look backhand

Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen had the crowd go crazy by his brilliant victory against world number 3 badminton player Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a do-or-die group stage match at the Paris Olympics.
While the victory was special in itself, what stuck by the fans' minds was his unbelievable no-look backhand shot which had his opponent Christie surprised and beaten in the 1st game. Lakshya was playng for the game-point in the 1st game after being behind at the start of the encounter. Having the advantage of the air circulation in the arena to his side as well, Christie's powerful shots were backed by the wind making it more difficult for Lakshya.
While the victory was special in itself, what stuck by the fans' minds was his unbelievable no-look backhand shot which had his opponent Christie surprised and beaten in the 1st game. Lakshya was playng for the game-point in the 1st game after being behind at the start of the encounter. Having the advantage of the air circulation in the arena to his side as well, Christie's powerful shots were backed by the wind making it more difficult for Lakshya.
In-sen shot by Lakshya!! ????#Cheer4Bharat and catch LIVE action now on #Sports18 and stream FREE on #JioCinema????????https://t.co/AOjqOgWpZE#OlympicsOnJioCinema #OlympicsOnSports18 #Cheer4India #Badminton #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/vu8rSfotqs— JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 31, 2024
The shot has since being doing the rounds on the internet and has the fans, commentators and pundits in awe of it.
Lakshya's road to the knockouts
Lakshya Sen had to work harder than the rest of the lot in order to go through to the knockout stages. Having won his first game of the group stage, his opponent was later ruled out of the competition due to injury which meant that Lakshya's match was deleted and didn't count.
Still needing 2 wins to qualify, Lakshya had to win an extra match in the end to make it to the knockout stage. With Christie having the upper hand in the head-to-head against the Indian going into the match, Lakshya was determined to go through and played some of his best badminton to book a place for himself.