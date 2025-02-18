Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Woman, old-timer, or Purvanchali face: Who will be BJP's Delhi CM pick?

Woman, old-timer, or Purvanchali face: Who will be BJP's Delhi CM pick?

There is a speculation that BJP might opt for a woman candidate, given that female voters played a crucial role in BJP's victory. The swearing-in ceremony for the new CM is scheduled for February 20

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

New Delhi chief minister: Typically, the BJP appoints observers from its central leadership ahead of the legislature party meeting. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators are set to meet on Wednesday (February 19) to decide on the next chief minister of Delhi. The party secured a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats. The current assembly's tenure ends on February 23.  
 
The swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister is scheduled for February 20 at 4:30 pm at Ramlila Maidan. BJP's triumph saw it oust the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which managed to secure only 22 seats.  
 
The Aam Aadmi Party has criticised the BJP for taking "10 days to decide on a chief minister and cabinet". Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, "It is now evident that the BJP lacks a clear CM candidate. It is also clear that Prime Minister Modi does not have confidence in the 48 elected MLAs."  
 
 
Potential candidates for Delhi CM
 
Since the election results were declared on February 8, several names have emerged as potential candidates for the chief ministerial post. Prominent contenders include -- Parvesh Verma (New Delhi), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash), Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency), Chandan Choudhary (Sangam Vihar), and Pankaj Kumar Singh (Vikaspuri).  

Also Read

BJP

Delhi chief minister announcement: Oath-taking ceremony date, time & venue

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

LIVE: Govt should have sent transport planes to bring back deportees from US, says Bengal CM Mamata

Sanjeev Sanyal

PM Modi's adviser calls USAID a 'scam', questions funding for India polls

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna, Water pollution

Yamuna river cleanup drive begins days before BJP forms Delhi govt

BJP

Delhi CM and council of ministers likely to take oath on Thursday

 
Parvesh Verma's strong electoral performance is seen as his key advantage. Historically, winners from the New Delhi constituency have often been elevated to the chief minister’s post, as seen with Congress' Sheila Dikshit and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, Verma has been associated with the BJP for nearly three decades and is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister and BJP senior vice-president Sahib Singh Verma.  
 
There is also speculation that the party might opt for a woman candidate, given that female voters played a crucial role in BJP’s victory. Rekha Gupta, Shikha Roy, and Bansuri Swaraj are being considered as strong contenders in this scenario.  
 
Another possibility is the selection of a leader from the Purvanchali community, given the significant role Purvanchal voters played in BJP’s win. Names such as Manoj Tiwari, Chandan Choudhary, and Pankaj Kumar Singh are being discussed, especially since Bihar is gearing up for elections, making a Purvanchali CM a strategic choice.  
 
BJP’s landslide victory
 
To recall, the BJP secured a commanding majority by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The contest was largely between the BJP and AAP, which had governed Delhi for two consecutive terms but managed to secure only 22 seats in this election.  
 
BJP’s CM selection process  
 
Typically, the BJP appoints observers from its central leadership ahead of the legislature party meeting. These observers interact with the newly elected MLAs and provide feedback to the party’s high command, which then finalises the chief ministerial candidate.  
 
According to PTI, many leaders within the party believe the BJP may choose a newly elected MLA for the role, following the precedent set in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha. Reports from ANI suggest that Parvesh Verma, along with former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay, are leading contenders for the post.  
 
The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from 20 states, alongside diplomats from various countries. According to an NDTV report, around 50 film stars and industrialists will also be present. Additionally, beneficiaries of central government schemes, including Laadli Behna, are set to be invited to the event.  

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP to meet on Feb 19 to pick Delhi CM, oath ceremony likely on Feb 20

BJP

Delhi's new CM expected to take oath on Feb 19, BJP plans grand ceremony

BJP

BJP considers two deputy CMs for Delhi among key cabinet appointments

Aam Aadmi Party

AAP should introspect election loss instead of involving in Punjab: Cong

BJP Flag, BJP

After Delhi, Punjab also want freedom from 'AAP-da': BJP's Tarun Chugh

Topics : Parvesh Verma Manoj Tiwari BJP Delhi Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon