LIVE news: Over 30 injured after firecrackers explode at football ground in Kerala

Latest news updates:

LIVE news: More than 30 people were injured after firecrackers exploded at a football ground near Areekode in Kerala's Malappuram on Monday, police said. According to Areekode police, "The incident took place in a football ground where firecrackers were used before the start of a football match. The firecrackers burst and spread into the ground, where people were sitting to watch the match." Police said the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment, adding that no serious injuries were reported. 
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) has requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme, a court filing showed on Tuesday. The SEC told a New York district court its efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani were ongoing and that it is seeking help from India's law ministry to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn unsealed an indictment accusing Adani of bribing Indian officials to convince them to buy electricity produced by Adani Green Energy. Adani Group has called the allegations "baseless" and vowed to seek "all possible legal recourse."
  A federal judge denied a request to temporarily bar Elon Musk and the Trump administration’s “government efficiency” team from accessing internal systems and removing employees at multiple US agencies, handing a win to President Donald Trump over one of his signature initiatives.
Pope Francis treated for pneumonia as his health condition worsens

Pope Francis’s health conditions are worsening as the pontiff remains in hospital indefinitely being treated for pneumonia in what the Vatican described as a “complex picture.” The 88-year old pontiff underwent additional exams on Tuesday, with a chest CT scan showed the onset of bilateral pneumonia.
First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

