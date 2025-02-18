Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In the Champions Trophy, the PAK vs NZ match will begin at 2:30 PM IST. JioHotstar will live stream PAK vs NZ match during the Champions Trophy 2025.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the hosts Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (February 19). In the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the hosts Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (February 19). Both the teams recently locked horns in an ODI Tri-series, with New Zealand emerged victorious in the final, defeating Pakistan. Revenge will be on Pakistan's mind when they take the field on Wednesday.
 
Addressing the swirling debate over Pakistan’s opening combination during the pre-match press conference, the skipper made his stance crystal clear.
 
 
"If you look at the conditions and decide based on what’s best for the team, then it is Babar who should open," he declared, putting to rest any lingering doubts. 

Also Read

Pakistan cricket team

Mohd Rizwan reveals who will open for Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan

Champions Trophy 2025: Will hosts Pakistan defend the title on home soil?

Everything you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

Squads to live streaming: All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

Morne Morkel

Champions Trophy: Will Morkel rejoin India camp before India's next match?

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja

Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma's men to wear jersey with Pakistan's name

  Dismissing rumours of Azam’s reluctance to continue at the top, he firmly stated:
 
"Babar is satisfied, and he will continue with it."
 
The captain emphasized that any alteration in the batting order was purely a strategic adjustment for the Champions Trophy, not a long-term shift.
 
“The change was only made for the five games of the tournament,” he clarified, reinforcing his faith in Pakistan’s premier batter to lead from the front.
 

Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11

 
Pakistan Playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain
 
New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke
 

Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs NZ head-to-head in ODIs

  • Matches Played: 118
  • Pakistan Wins: 61
  • New Zealand Wins: 53
  • No Results: 3
 
Squads of both the teams
 
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Saud Shakeel
 
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra
 

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, PAK vs NZ live streaming and telecast

 
When will Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
 
PAK vs NZ match in Champions Trophy will take place on February 19, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy match?
 
Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.
 
At what time Pakistan vs New Zealand live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
 
PAK vs NZ live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.
 
What is the live match timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025?
 
In Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand match at Champions Trophy 2025?
 
Star Sports Network will live telecast PAK vs NZ match in India during the Champions Trophy match.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand match?
 
JioHotstar will live stream PAK vs NZ match during the Champions Trophy 2025.
   

More From This Section

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Will Shami fill Bumrah's shoes for India in 2025 Champions Trophy?

Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh's big chance? Imrul eyes India's weak spot in Bumrah's absence

Haris Rauf, Haris, Rauf

Haris Rauf fit for Champions Trophy opener against NZ on Wednesday: Report

Arshdeep Singh

Champions Trophy: Arshdeep to get preference despite Rana's heroics vs ENG

Mohd Shami

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Team India attends practice session in Dubai

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy Pakistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team Pakistan vs New Zealand sports broadcasting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time table AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon