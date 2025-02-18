Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / DRDO internship 2025: Kickstart your career in defence R&D tech, apply now

DRDO internship 2025: Kickstart your career in defence R&D tech, apply now

UG and PG engineering and science students can apply for internships at DRDO. Students have a great opportunity to obtain practical experience in the field of defense technology through internship

Indian military spending

Photo: PTI

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Students can now participate in internship programs offered by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Enrollment is open to engineering and general science graduates and postgraduates working in the field of defense technology. The goal of the DRDO Internship 2025 is to provide students with valuable experiences and practical exposure to the cutting-edge Research and Development (R&D) taking place at India’s top defence research organisation.
 
Students can obtain practical experience and enhance their comprehension of innovation and technological breakthroughs in defense research by focusing on innovative technologies in the defense sector.

DRDO Internship 2025: Official statement 

The official notification says, "Interns will be permitted access only to unclassified areas of DRDO Labs/Establishments. DRDO will in no way be obliged to offer employment to the students on completion of their training. DRDO will not be liable for any compensation in case of personal injury caused by an accident arising out of and in the course of the students' attachment to DRDO Labs/Establishments. The training period generally ranges from 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on the type of course. However, it is subject to the discretion of the Lab Director."

DRDO Internship program 2025: Key features 

    • There are internships available in subjects related to DRDO's research areas.
 
    • Students have the chance to work on projects in real time.
    • Applications must be sent to the appropriate DRDO laboratory or establishment via the student's institute or college.
 
    • The Apprentices Act of 1961 does not apply to the program.
 
    • Selection is dependent upon the Lab Director's permission and open positions.

DRDO Internship: How To Apply?

Interested students should apply through their institution or university after locating the DRDO lab or establishment that is relevant to their subject of study. The concerned Lab Director's judgment and the availability of slots determine approval.
 
The Indian Ministry of Defense's research and development (R&D) division is called DRDO. Its objective is to create cutting-edge defense technology and enable India to become self-sufficient in essential defense systems. DRDO strives to supply the military with up-to-date equipment and weapons in accordance with their requirements.
 

 

 

More From This Section

Exam, National exam

ICSE Class 10 board exams 2025 begin today: Time table, guidelines and more

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education

From 'state' to 'UT': J&K board's class 10 textbook error triggers uproar

students, student, School students

CBSE refutes paper leak claims as 'baseless,' warns against panic-mongering

students, student, School students

CBSE 2025 Class 12 Physical Education exam analysis: Check early reaction

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

CBSE Class 10 English exam analysis 2025: Students call it 'balanced paper'

Topics : DRDO Defence news Indian defence industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon