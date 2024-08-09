Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for today Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result Golf (Women's Individual) Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar 12:30:00 TBD Athletics (Women’s 4x400m relay heat) Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan 14:05:00 TBD Athletics (Men’s 4x400m relay heat) Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob 14:35:00 TBD Wrestling (Men's 57kg freestyle Bronze/Gold medal match) Aman Sehrawat 23:10:00 TBD

Other International events Time (IST) Marathon Swimming (Men's 10 km) 11:00:00 Table Tennis (Men's bronze medal match) 13:30:00 Hockey - ARG vs BEL (Women's bronze medal match) 17:30:00 Diving - women's 3m springboard final 18:30:00 Football - ESP vs GER (Women's bronze medal match) 18:30:00 Table tennis (Men's team gold medal match) 18:30:00 Football - FRA vs ESP (Men's gold medal match) 21:30:00 Athletics (Women's 4x100m relay final) 23:00:00 Athletics (Women's shot-put final) 23:07:00 Athletics (Men's 4x100m relay final) 23:17:00 Athletics (Women's 400m final) 23:30:00 Hockey - NED vs CHN (Women's gold medal match) 23:30:00 Athletics (Men's triple jump final) 23:43:00 Athletics (Women's heptathlon 800m final) 23:55:00 Athletics (Women's 10,000m final) 00:27:00 Athletics - Men's 400m hurdles final) 01:17:00

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 14 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 9 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Day 14 of the Paris Olympics 2024 will have the Indian contingent taking part mostly in atheltics and wrestling. India's Aman Sehrawat is going to fight for a bronze medal in his men's 57kg freestyle category in wrestling at 11:10 PM.The day will be started by India's golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar who will play their round 3 of the individual stroke play today. While the duo finished in the top 5 on day 2 of the event, day 3 will see a more close challenge from the other athletes in order to finish in the medal places. Round 3 will begin at 12:30 PM.The Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay team will be taking part in their team heats and will be hoping to book a final berth. The women's team will start their race at 2:05 PM while the men's team will have their event at 2:35 PM.Apart from the Indian team, a lot of international events will also take place today. The hockey women's bronze medal match between Argentina and Belgium will take place at 5:30 PM. The gold medal match for women's hockey between Netherlands and China will also take place today at 11:30 PM. Another big event will take place at 9:30 PM which will feature hosts France and Spain take each other on in the men's football gold medal match.