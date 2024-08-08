Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Aditi in action at 12:30 PM; IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for today Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result Golf (Women's Individual) Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar 12:30:00 TBD Athletics (Women's 100m Hurdle Repechage) Jyothi Yarraji 14:05:00 TBD Wrestling (Men's 57kg freestlye) Aman Sehrawat 15:00 onwards TBD Wrestling (Women's 57kg freestlye) Anshu Malik 15:00 onwards TBD Hockey (Men's Bronze Medal Match) India vs Spain 17:30:00 TBD Athletics (Men's Javelin Throw; Finals) Neeraj Chopra 23:55:00 TBD

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 13 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

On Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian contingent will once again be in pursuit of medals. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will aim to defend his title in the javelin throw final, scheduled for late in the night at 11:55 PM IST. Additionally, the Indian hockey team will play a crucial bronze medal match against Spain at 5:30 PM IST, with the objective of retaining their bronze medal.The day will begin with Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar competing in their individual events at 12:30 PM IST, hoping to secure a medal in the final days of the Olympics. Besides Neeraj, Jyothi Yarraji will also be in action in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage at 2:05 PM IST.Two Indian wrestlers, Aman Sehrawat in the men’s 57kg freestyle and Anshu Malik in the women’s 57kg freestyle, will start their campaigns today, with matches beginning at 3:00 PM IST.