Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Aditi in action at 12:30 PM; IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM
India at Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's Gold medal event to take place at 11:55 PM IST today. Check the Paris Olympics 2024 live score and match updates here
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
On Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian contingent will once again be in pursuit of medals. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will aim to defend his title in the javelin throw final, scheduled for late in the night at 11:55 PM IST. Additionally, the Indian hockey team will play a crucial bronze medal match against Spain at 5:30 PM IST, with the objective of retaining their bronze medal.
The day will begin with Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar competing in their individual events at 12:30 PM IST, hoping to secure a medal in the final days of the Olympics. Besides Neeraj, Jyothi Yarraji will also be in action in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage at 2:05 PM IST.
Two Indian wrestlers, Aman Sehrawat in the men’s 57kg freestyle and Anshu Malik in the women’s 57kg freestyle, will start their campaigns today, with matches beginning at 3:00 PM IST.
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for today
|Indian events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Golf (Women's Individual)
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|12:30:00
|TBD
|Athletics (Women's 100m Hurdle Repechage)
|Jyothi Yarraji
|14:05:00
|TBD
|Wrestling (Men's 57kg freestlye)
|Aman Sehrawat
|15:00 onwards
|TBD
|Wrestling (Women's 57kg freestlye)
|Anshu Malik
|15:00 onwards
|TBD
|Hockey (Men's Bronze Medal Match)
|India vs Spain
|17:30:00
|TBD
|Athletics (Men's Javelin Throw; Finals)
|Neeraj Chopra
|23:55:00
|TBD
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 13 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
12:56 PM
Day 13 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra today!
India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be the main attraction for the fans later in the day as he aims to successfully defend his Tokyo 2020 Javelin throw gold medal against a challenging line-up of throwers in the final. Neeraj's event will begin at 11:55 PM.
12:40 PM
Day 13 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Indian hockey team to defend bronze medal today
Harmanpreet Singh and co. will be taking the field today for the last time in Paris as they aim to defend their Tokyo 2020 bronze medal against Spain at 5:30 PM today. India fell to a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Germany in the semis which dented their hopes of clinching gold in the Olympics after a long time.
12:23 PM
Day 13 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Indian wrestlers in action today as well
India's Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will be in action today from 3 PM onwards as they take part in their respective events (Men's and women's 57kg freestyle)
12:06 PM
Day 13 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar to begin the day
Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be taking part in the women's individual event today as well and will hope to replicate yesterday's performances. Both Aditi and Diksha were clinging on to the top 5 spots and will hope to end in the medal positions at the end of the event.
11:48 AM
Day 13 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Paris Olympics 2024.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:41 AM IST