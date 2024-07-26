Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Parade of Nations begins after 11 PM IST

The 2024 Paris Olympics is set to officially begin with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. Paris, which is also called the city of lights, has transformed into a stage of dreams and greatness for athletes from all around the world. This year, a total of 10,714 athletes will take part in 329 events across 32 sports in their bid to bring the ultimate glory to their country.

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be very different from all the Olympics opening ceremonies before it as, for the first time ever, the ceremony will not be taking in a stadium but in the Seine River, as the athletes will have a tour across the city on boats and cruise while enjoying the aesthetic beauty of the city. The official theme of the ceremony, “A River of Dreams,” represents the city’s history and culture.

The ceremony will also feature the water ballet performance, where hundreds of swimmers represent the Seine River’s history and performances from international stars like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. The event will commence at 1:30 PM ET, which is 11:00 PM according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The opening ceremony will also mark the beginning of medal events, officially starting the fast-paced period of the mega tournament.



Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming and telecast



Sports 18 1 HD/SD will live telecast Paris Olympics opening ceremony today. Jio Cinema will live streaming the grand opening ceremony.