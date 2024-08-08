Business Standard
Paris Olympics: Quincy Hall wins gold in 400 meters, makes strong comeback

Hall is the first American since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 to capture gold in the one-lap race

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith finished second and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia finished third. (Photo: PTI)

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Quincy Hall became the latest American to electrify Olympic track and field with an out-of-nowhere comeback on Wednesday, sprinting from far behind in the 400 meters to reel in three runners and capture the gold medal.
Hall, buried in fourth place as the runners rounded the last bend, outran the runner on his outside, then two more to the inside to cross the line in 43.40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever, then dropped to the track to do snow angels to celebrate.
Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith finished second and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia finished third.
Hall is the first American since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 to capture gold in the one-lap race. His victory came an evening after American Cole Hocker came from far behind late to beat the favorites in the men's 1500.
The win came about an hour after Noah Lyles advanced to the final of the 200 meters despite finishing second to Letsile Tebogo in his semifinal. Lyles will race for the gold medal on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

