Wrestler Antim Panghal to be deported from Paris for disciplinary breach

In a major embarrassment for the country, Antim Panghal and her entire entourage is being deported from Paris for a major disciplinary breach where the young wrestler handed her official accreditation card to her sister who was caught by security while leaving the Games Village. Panghal had crashed out of the Paris Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg during the day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA's notice by the French authorities," an IOA statement said.



While IOA did not share what the disciplinary breach was, a source shared the details with PTI.

"Instead of heading to the Games Village, she reached the hotel where her coach Bhagat Singh and sparring partner Vikas, who is actually her coach, were staying. Antim asked her sister to go to the Games Village and come back with her belongings. Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," said the source.

The 19-year-old U20 world champion Antim was also called by police to record her statement.

If that was not enough, Antim's personal support staff -- Vikas and Bhagat -- travelled in an inebriated state in a taxi and refused to pay the driver, who then called police.

"We have left to fight fire," fumed an IOA official.

When contacted, Vikas flatly refused their involvement in such an incident.

"Who told you this? Antim and her sister are sitting right before me," said Vikas.