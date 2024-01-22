Sensex (    %)
                        
Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden enter quarter-final with 7-6, 7-6 win

The Indo-Australian pair will now meet the sixth-seeded Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni

Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals. Photo: @Rohanbopanna

Press Trust of India Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles quarterfinal of the Australian Open with an impressive 7-6 7-6 victory over Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Croatia's Nikola Mektic here on Monday.
The 43-year-old Bopanna and his Aussie partner, who are seeded second in the draw, were broken early in both sets but showed themselves to be up to the task with some great returns against the 14th seeds.
The Indo-Australian pair will now meet the sixth-seeded Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

