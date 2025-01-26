Australian Open 2025: Who has lifted the most men's singles titles?

Business Standard

Winning the most number of men's singles title in Australia (10), Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has managed to wow the crowd for a lot of years.

The season's first Grand Slam title is now almost over as the men's singles final will crown yet another champion that will be forever etched in the history books of the tournament. The hard court tournament allows the best players in the world to set the tone for the whole season and also is a great stage for youngsters to announce themselves to the tennis world and start to write a new chapter in their careers as well.
 
Winning the most number of men's singles title in Australia (10), Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has managed to wow the crowd for a lot of years. The 24-Grand Slam champion had to bow out of the tournament due to an injury this time and couldn't extend his record to 11 title Down Under this time.
 
 
Here is a look at all of the men's singles champions over the years in Australian Open -  
Australian Open 2025 men’s singles champion
YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE
2025 Jannik Sinner (ITA) Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-3, 7-6, 6-3
2024 Jannik Sinner (ITA) Daniil Medvedev 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3
2023 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5)
2022 Rafael Nadal (ESP) Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5
2021 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2 6-2
2020 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4
2019 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-3 6-2 6-3
2018 Roger Federer (SUI) Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1
2017 Roger Federer (SUI) Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3
2016 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Andy Murray (GBR) 6-1 7-5 7-6(3)
2015 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Andy Murray (GBR) 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0
2014 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3
2013 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Andy Murray (GBR) 6-7(2) 7-6(3) 6-3 6-2
2012 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5
2011 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Andy Murray (GBR) 6-4 6-2 6-3
2010 Roger Federer (SUI) Andy Murray (GBR) 6-3 6-4 7-6(11)
2009 Rafael Nadal (ESP) Roger Federer (SUI) 7-5 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2
2008 Novak Djokovic (SRB) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(2)
2007 Roger Federer (SUI) Fernando Gonzalez (CHI) 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4
2006 Roger Federer (SUI) Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 5-7 7-5 6-0 6-2
2005 Marat Safin Lleyton Hewitt 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-4
2004 Roger Federer (SUI) Marat Safin 7-6(3) 6-4 6-2
2003 Andre Agassi (USA) Rainer Schuettler (GER) 6-2 6-2 6-1
2002 Thomas Johansson (SWE) Marat Safin 3-6 6-4 6-4 7-6(4)
2001 Andre Agassi (USA) Arnaud Clement (FRA) 6-4 6-2 6-2
2000 Andre Agassi (USA) Yevgeny Kafelnikov 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-4
1999 Yevgeny Kafelnikov Thomas Enqvist (SWE) 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-6(1)
1998 Petr Korda (CZE) Marcelo Rios (CHI) 6-2 6-2 6-2
1997 Pete Sampras (USA) Carlos Moya (ESP) 6-2 6-3 6-3
1996 Boris Becker (GER) Michael Chang (USA) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-2
1995 Andre Agassi (USA) Pete Sampras (USA) 4-6 6-1 7-6(6) 6-4
1994 Pete Sampras (USA) Todd Martin (USA) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-4
1993 Jim Courier (USA) Stefan Edberg (SWE) 6-2 6-1 2-6 7-5
1992 Jim Courier (USA) Stefan Edberg (SWE) 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-2
1991 Boris Becker (GER) Ivan Lendl (TCH) 1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4
1990 Ivan Lendl (TCH) Stefan Edberg (SWE) 4-6 7-6(3) 5-2 ret.
1989  Ivan Lendl (TCH) Miloslav Mecir (TCH) 6-2 6-2 6-2
1988 Mats Wilander (SWE) Pat Cash 6-3 6-7(3) 3-6 6-1 8-6
1987 Stefan Edberg (SWE) Pat Cash 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3
1986 No competition    
1985 Stefan Edberg (SWE) Mats Wilander (SWE) 6-4 6-3 6-3
1984 Mats Wilander (SWE) Kevin Curren (RSA) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2
1983 Mats Wilander (SWE) Ivan Lendl (TCH) 6-1 6-4 6-4
1982 Johan Kriek (USA) Steve Denton (USA) 6-3 6-3 6-2
1981 Johan Kriek (RSA) Steve Denton (USA) 6-2 7-6 6-7 6-4
1980 Brian Teacher (USA) Kim Warwick 7-5 7-6 6-3
1979 Guillermo Vilas (ARG) John Sadri (USA) 7-6 6-3 6-2
1978 Guillermo Vilas (ARG)  John Marks 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3
1977 Roscoe Tanner (USA) Guillermo Vilas (ARG) 6-3 6-3 6-3
1977 Vitas Gerulaitis (USA) John Lloyd (GBR) 6-3 7-6 5-7 3-6 6-2
1976 Mark Edmondson John Newcombe 6-7 6-3 7-6 6-1
1975 John Newcombe Jimmy Connors (USA) 7-5 3-6 6-4 7-6
 

