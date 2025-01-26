Australian Open 2025: Who has lifted the most men's singles titles?

The season's first Grand Slam title is now almost over as the men's singles final will crown yet another champion that will be forever etched in the history books of the tournament. The hard court tournament allows the best players in the world to set the tone for the whole season and also is a great stage for youngsters to announce themselves to the tennis world and start to write a new chapter in their careers as well.
Winning the most number of men's singles title in Australia (10), Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has managed to wow the crowd for a lot of years. The 24-Grand Slam champion had to bow out of the tournament due to an injury this time and couldn't extend his record to 11 title Down Under this time.
Here is a look at all of the men's singles champions over the years in Australian Open -
|Australian Open 2025 men’s singles champion
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2025
|Jannik Sinner (ITA)
|Alexander Zverev (GER)
|6-3, 7-6, 6-3
|2024
|Jannik Sinner (ITA)
|Daniil Medvedev
|3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3
|2023
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
|6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5)
|2022
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|Daniil Medvedev
|2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5
|2021
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Daniil Medvedev
|7-5 6-2 6-2
|2020
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Dominic Thiem (AUT)
|6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4
|2019
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|6-3 6-2 6-3
|2018
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|Marin Cilic (CRO)
|6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1
|2017
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3
|2016
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|6-1 7-5 7-6(3)
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0
|2014
|Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3
|2013
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|6-7(2) 7-6(3) 6-3 6-2
|2012
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5
|2011
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|6-4 6-2 6-3
|2010
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|6-3 6-4 7-6(11)
|2009
|Rafael Nadal (ESP)
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|7-5 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2
|2008
|Novak Djokovic (SRB)
|Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)
|4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(2)
|2007
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|Fernando Gonzalez (CHI)
|7-6(2) 6-4 6-4
|2006
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|Marcos Baghdatis (CYP)
|5-7 7-5 6-0 6-2
|2005
|Marat Safin
|Lleyton Hewitt
|1-6 6-3 6-4 6-4
|2004
|Roger Federer (SUI)
|Marat Safin
|7-6(3) 6-4 6-2
|2003
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|Rainer Schuettler (GER)
|6-2 6-2 6-1
|2002
|Thomas Johansson (SWE)
|Marat Safin
|3-6 6-4 6-4 7-6(4)
|2001
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|Arnaud Clement (FRA)
|6-4 6-2 6-2
|2000
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|Yevgeny Kafelnikov
|3-6 6-3 6-2 6-4
|1999
|Yevgeny Kafelnikov
|Thomas Enqvist (SWE)
|4-6 6-0 6-3 7-6(1)
|1998
|Petr Korda (CZE)
|Marcelo Rios (CHI)
|6-2 6-2 6-2
|1997
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Carlos Moya (ESP)
|6-2 6-3 6-3
|1996
|Boris Becker (GER)
|Michael Chang (USA)
|6-2 6-4 2-6 6-2
|1995
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|4-6 6-1 7-6(6) 6-4
|1994
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Todd Martin (USA)
|7-6(4) 6-4 6-4
|1993
|Jim Courier (USA)
|Stefan Edberg (SWE)
|6-2 6-1 2-6 7-5
|1992
|Jim Courier (USA)
|Stefan Edberg (SWE)
|6-3 3-6 6-4 6-2
|1991
|Boris Becker (GER)
|Ivan Lendl (TCH)
|1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4
|1990
|Ivan Lendl (TCH)
|Stefan Edberg (SWE)
|4-6 7-6(3) 5-2 ret.
|1989
|Ivan Lendl (TCH)
|Miloslav Mecir (TCH)
|6-2 6-2 6-2
|1988
|Mats Wilander (SWE)
|Pat Cash
|6-3 6-7(3) 3-6 6-1 8-6
|1987
|Stefan Edberg (SWE)
|Pat Cash
|6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3
|1986
|No competition
|1985
|Stefan Edberg (SWE)
|Mats Wilander (SWE)
|6-4 6-3 6-3
|1984
|Mats Wilander (SWE)
|Kevin Curren (RSA)
|6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2
|1983
|Mats Wilander (SWE)
|Ivan Lendl (TCH)
|6-1 6-4 6-4
|1982
|Johan Kriek (USA)
|Steve Denton (USA)
|6-3 6-3 6-2
|1981
|Johan Kriek (RSA)
|Steve Denton (USA)
|6-2 7-6 6-7 6-4
|1980
|Brian Teacher (USA)
|Kim Warwick
|7-5 7-6 6-3
|1979
|Guillermo Vilas (ARG)
|John Sadri (USA)
|7-6 6-3 6-2
|1978
|Guillermo Vilas (ARG)
|John Marks
|6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3
|1977
|Roscoe Tanner (USA)
|Guillermo Vilas (ARG)
|6-3 6-3 6-3
|1977
|Vitas Gerulaitis (USA)
|John Lloyd (GBR)
|6-3 7-6 5-7 3-6 6-2
|1976
|Mark Edmondson
|John Newcombe
|6-7 6-3 7-6 6-1
|1975
|John Newcombe
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|7-5 3-6 6-4 7-6