Bindyarani Devi wins silver in women's weightlifting at Asian Championships

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had a total effort of 194kg (83kg+111kg) in the non-olympic 55kg category

Press Trust of India Jinju (Korea)
Asian Championship

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women's 55kg event at the Asian Championships here on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had a total effort of 194kg (83kg+111kg) in the non-olympic 55kg category.

She lifted 80kg and 83kg in her first two snatch attempts with relative ease but her 85kg try was deemed a no lift.

Bindyarani covered up her underwhelming snatch performance by lifting the second highest weight in clean and jerk to take home the silver in the section.

The 24-year-old switched back to her original 55kg weight division for this event due to an injury she had sustained ahead of the selection trials.

Bindyarani had moved to the 59kg weight class that features in the Paris Olympics, during last year's World Championships, where she finished 25th.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Weightlifting Asian Champions Trophy

First Published: May 06 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

