Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Committed to making India a global sporting hub: PM Modi on Sports Day

Committed to making India a global sporting hub: PM Modi on Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid heartfelt tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined the country in paying rich tributes to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his birthday, taking the occasion to reiterate the government's commitment to making India a "global hub for sporting excellence".

August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day in memory of Major Dhyan Chand, who is widely regarded as the greatest field hockey player in history. He earned India three Olympic gold medals -- 1928, 1932 and 1936 -- with his extraordinary ball control skills and goal-scoring ability. The national hockey stadium in the heart of the capital is named after the legend.

 

"Greetings on National Sports Day! On this special occasion, we pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose excellence continues to inspire generations," wrote the PM on 'X'.

Reflecting on India's evolving sporting landscape, the PM reaffirmed his government's dedication to fostering a culture of sports and fitness, strengthening institutional support for athletes, and expanding access to modern training and competition venues across the country.

"In the last decade, India's sporting landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation. From grassroots programmes that nurture young talent to creating world-class facilities, we are seeing a vibrant sports ecosystem in our nation. Our government remains committed to supporting athletes, building infrastructure and making India a global hub for sporting excellence," Modi added.

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, following a ceremony at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium which was attended by several sportspersons, expressed confidence that the National Sports Governance Bill, passed in Parliament recently, will make India a sporting powerhouse.

"By passing the Sports Governance Bill, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has worked towards placing India among the top sporting nations," said the minister.

"The tradition of sports has been present in India for centuries. Under the leadership of Modi ji, India is today advancing towards becoming a sports superpower/  "On the birth anniversary of the great hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, I offer him countless salutations and extend my heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on National Sports Day," Mandaviya said.

The minister called upon the people to spend at least an hour on the sports field to bring about a change in the sporting landscape.

"Let us make this day even more meaningful be sure to spend at least one hour on the sports field," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

