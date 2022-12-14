Will fortune change for new-age stocks in 2023?

JUST IN
New-age stocks had a nightmarish 2022. Paytm's shares crashed over 70% from their issue price. Nykaa tumbled nearly 85%. Analysts feel 2023 may bring more pain for some of these stocks

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Paytm

    • New-age stocks had a nightmarish 2022. While Paytm's shares have crashed over 70% from their issue price, those of Nykaa have tumbled nearly 85%. These companies have now announced buyback and bonus issues, likely to support their crumbling stock prices. But analysts feel 2023 may bring more pain for some of these stocks. This podcast gives you the perspective.

    First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 07:00 IST
