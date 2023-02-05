JUST IN
FPIs register steepest outflow in 7 months at Rs 28,852 cr in January
Rural job scheme spend tops BE, but low allocation cause for concern
Back in action: After a year of lull, Centre to swing into hiring mode
India needs $10 trillion till 2070 for energy transition at G20 meeting
Foreign trade policy to focus on long-term strategy to boost exports
Govt blocks 138 betting, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links
Don't bet against India, growth story to continue, say corporate leaders
Repo rate may go up 25 bps before a pause: Business Standard policy poll
RBI Monetary Policy: One last rate hike now but signaling close to the peak
Crude steel output grows to 124 MT in 2022; consumption rises: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
FPIs register steepest outflow in 7 months at Rs 28,852 cr in January
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Old vs New: No early retirement for debate on pension as elections loom

The economics and politics behind the old versus new pension scheme as elections loom

Topics
National Pension System | pension scheme | retirement

Shiva Rajora & Aditi Phadnis 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

In Shivamogga, Karnataka, a state that is due to go to polls in April, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ayanur Manjunath last week joined a bicycle rally of retired government employees who were demanding the state government revert to the old pension scheme (OPS) as the new pension scheme (NPS) did not yield returns sufficient to keep body and soul together.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Pension System

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 23:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.