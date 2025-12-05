India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE Junior Hockey World Cup Q/F: IND eyeing semis berth; match at 8 PM IST
India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Undefeated India will be looking to keep their winning streak up and running with a win vs Belgium in the quarterfinals today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
After a flawless run in the pool stage, India face their first true test of the Junior World Cup today as they take on Belgium in a high-stakes quarterfinal in Bhopal. India finished comfortably on top of Pool B, scoring 29 goals and conceding none — the best goal difference among all participating nations. But the knockouts bring a different pressure, and coach P.R. Sreejesh has already reminded his players that the “real tournament starts now.”
India’s scoring spread has been impressive, with Dilraj Singh (6 goals), Manmeet (5) and Arshdeep Singh (4) leading an attack that netted 18 field goals and nine from penalty corners. Despite a 5-0 win, the defence had to work hard against Switzerland, and India will want to sharpen their structure and avoid conceding unnecessary penalty corners. Penalty conversion remains a concern, with Sreejesh urging more precise finishing.
Belgium arrive as second-best in their group, but India cannot underestimate them after their 22-goal return in the pool stage. They are equally effective from open play and set pieces, which makes this contest a genuine test of India’s defensive discipline.
With knockout pressure, quality opposition and home expectations, India will need composure, accuracy and tactical clarity to stay alive in the title chase.
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Belgium quarterfinal full squads
India squad: Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Adrohit Ekka, Anmol Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Ankit Pal, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Prince Deep Singh, Ravneet Singh, Priyobarta Talem, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Ajeet Yadav
Belgium squad: Lucas Balthazar, Emile Bataille, Nicolas Bogaerts, Jean Cloetens, Gaspard Cornez-Massant, Jules De Cleene, Mathias Francois, Guerlain Hawaux, Sacha Kinnen, Hugo Labouchere, Charles Langendries, Maximilian Langer, Mathis Lauwers, Victor Maeyens, Hugues Molenaar, Jayd Poels, Nathan Rogge, Benjamin Thiéry, Alexis Van Havere, Marin Van Heel
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Belgium quarterfinal live telecast
The live telecast of the India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Belgium quarterfinal live streaming
The live streaming of the India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
7:40 PM
India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Q/F LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's squad for the match
7:30 PM
India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Q/F LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timings
The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match between India and Belgium will kick off at 8 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.
7:20 PM
India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Q/F LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All teams in semis so far
After the three completed quarterfinal matches earlier today, Spain, Germany and Argentina are the three teams who have already punched their tickets for the penultimate stage of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025.
7:10 PM
India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Q/F LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Germany awaits the winner
The winner of the quarterfinal match between India and Belgium will face defending champions Germany in the semis, who earlier today beat France 2-1 in the penalty shoot-out to book their place in the final 4.
7:00 PM
India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Q/F LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the fourth and final quarterfinal match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 from Chennai between India and Belgium. Indi has remained unbeaten so far in the tournament while Belgium wil be desperate to qualify for the semis after a fighting group stage. But who will walk away with the win today? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:00 PM IST