India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match to begin at 3 PM IST
IND vs GER LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Craig Fulton's side will have to come up with another strategy if they are to tie the series today.
Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will take on Germany in the second hockey match of the bilateral series today at Major Dhyanchand Stadium and will hope to end the two-match series in a draw after falling to a 2-0 defeat in the first match.
The young German side took the game to the Men in Blue on the day, and their high-pressing game enabled the Germans to attack more and more as the game progressed. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh could not work his magic with his trademark drag flicks, courtesy of a resilient German defence.
Craig Fulton’s side will have to come up with another strategy if they are to tie the series today. For the Germans, it will be a chance to complete a clean sweep over the hosts.
India vs Germany squads
India hockey squad vs Germany: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh; Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.
Germany hockey squad vs India: Martin Zwicker, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Malte Hellwig, Niklas Bosserhoff, Adrian Lehmann Richter, Thies Prinz, Raphael Hartkopf, Henrik Mertgens, Teo Hinrichs, Linus Muller, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Elian Mazkour, Luca Wolff, Erik Kleinlein, Matteo Poljaric, Florian Sperling, Ben Hasback.
IND vs GER second hockey match live telecast details
DD Sports will live telecast the India vs Germany hockey match today.
India vs Germany hockey match live streaming details
IND vs GER hockey match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website for Rs 25.
2:13 PM
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Different plan required for the Germans
With the young and lesser experienced German side taking the game to the hosts in the first match, Craig Fulton's side will have to come up with something different today in order to avoida a clean sweep defeat.
2:05 PM
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match 2 at Dhyanchand Stadium
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs germany 2nd hockey match. Harmanpreet and Co. would be looking to tie the series today after falling down 2-0 against a young German side in the first match.
