India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India 3-0 Singapore (1st quarter)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Indian women’s hockey team will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Singapore in their third group-stage clash at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 today. The contest takes place at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, where India have already shown both attacking flair and resilience in their earlier outings.
India Seeking Momentum
Savita Punia and her team began their campaign in emphatic style, dismantling Thailand 11-0 in their opener. However, their second game against Japan proved more challenging, ending in a 2-2 draw despite India twice taking the lead. Vandana Katariya and Navneet Kaur impressed in attack, but defensive lapses allowed Japan to level the scores, leaving areas to refine before the business end of the tournament.
Singapore’s Struggles
Singapore entered the match on the back of a difficult start, including a heavy 0-9 defeat against Japan. Compared to India’s previous opponents, they are expected to offer fewer challenges, giving the hosts a strong opportunity to sharpen strategies and enhance their goal difference.
What’s at Stake
With a semifinal spot within reach, this fixture provides India with the perfect platform to regain rhythm and strengthen their title ambitions. A comprehensive performance today would further underline India’s credentials as one of the top contenders for their third Asia Cup crown.
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Singapore: Full squads
India squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
Singapore squad: Ng Jolene, Tanandika Phylicia, Toh Li Min, Ong Nadiah, Sherie Amani, Ho Puay Ling, Johana Haja, Tan Laura, Chia Cheryll, Lai Felissa, Ng Sardonna, Francis Megan, Chan Ivy, Leck Gene, Ong Han Yu, Tay Valerie, Ong Cindy, Sim Valerie
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Singapore: Live telecast
The live telecast of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Singapore will not be available in India.
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Singapore: Live streaming
The live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Singapore will be available on Watch.Hockey in India.
12:25 PM
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 IND vs SGP: India on fire
13": It took India just two minutes to score the third goal of the match as it was Lalremsiami who dealt the blow.
Score: India 3-0 Singapore (1st quarter)
12:24 PM
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 IND vs SGP: India gets the second
11": Indian skipper Salima Tete has joined the goal scorers list as India has now doubled their lead in the match.
Score: India 2-0 Singapore (1st quarter)
12:18 PM
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 IND vs SGP: India continues to attack
6": India are still budiling attacks after attacks despite taking early lead in the match as Singapore is only focusing on defence at the moment.
Score: India 1-0 Singapore (1st quarter)
12:13 PM
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 IND vs SGP: India strikes early
2": It only took India 90 seconds to score their first goal of the match thanks to Mumtaz. India in lead early.
Score: India 1-0 Singapore (1st quarter)
12:00 PM
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 IND vs SGP: Match underway
India vs Singapore match in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 is now underway.
11:51 AM
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 IND vs SGP: Match to begin soon
India vs Singapore match in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will begin at 12 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
11:41 AM
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 IND vs SGP: Japan beat Thailand
Japan beat Thailand in the firrst Pool B match of the day by 6-0 and booked thier place in Super4s. Japan's vioctory has also confirmed India's qualification to the next round.
11:30 AM
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 IND vs SGP: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final group stage match between India and Singapore. India will be eying the Super 4s qualification as a win or draw will pretty much seal the deal for them; on the other hand, it is a battle of pride for Singapore, which is yet to win their first match in the tournament. But which of these two teams will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
