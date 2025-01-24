Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Novak Djokovic retires after 1st set vs Zverev
First seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will face 21st seed Ben Shelton in another highly anticipated semi-final
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Australian Open 2025 promises an action-packed day today with the best players vying for a spot in the final in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic will be in action first against Germany's Zverev while the defending champion Jannik Sinner will take the court to confirm the final showdown.
First up on Rod Laver Arena at 9:00 am, world No. 7 Novak Djokovic will take on the second seed, Alexander Zverev. Djokovic, known for his mental fortitude and versatility, has been on a strong run this tournament, and he’ll be looking to continue his momentum. However, Zverev, with his powerful game and aggressive style, is set to give the Serbian a tough challenge. This clash will showcase two contrasting styles, making for an exciting encounter.
At 2:00 pm, the first seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will face 21st seed Ben Shelton in another highly anticipated semi-final. Sinner, a rising star in men’s tennis, has been in excellent form and will be the favorite heading into this match. However, Shelton’s powerful serve and attacking play could prove to be a real threat, and he’ll be aiming to pull off an upset against the young Italian. Australian Open 2025 men's singles semi-finals live telecast and streaming details
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match in India?
The live broadcast of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where can you stream the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match online in India?
The live streaming of the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.
10:43 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev supports Djokovic!
Zverev calls the crowd to support Novak Djokovic in this time and says that it must be very painful for him to leave the court like this as the Serbian has played even with an Abdominal tear and a hamstring tear in the past as well.
10:38 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic retires!
Novak Djokovic has retired after the 1st set of the match as he couldn't continue because of his injury.
10:33 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev 4-3 up!
Zverev takes a 4-3 lead in the tie-breaker and has just 3 points to win this set now.
10:28 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev takes it into tie-break!
A 7-point tie-break will decide the fate of the 1st set now.
1st set: Djokovic 6-6 Zverev
10:22 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic 6-5 up!
The Serbian and the German are not letting anything slip at the moment as this set is looking to go straigt to tie-break.
1st Set: Djokovic 6-5 Zverev
10:19 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev wins the next one!
A dominant game win by the German who didn't drop a single point this time.
1st Set: Djokovic 5-5 Zverev
10:16 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic 5-4 up!
Djokovic has made it 5-4 now with any break meaning that the other player would be giving up the set.
1st Set: Djokovic 5-4 Zverev
10:05 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 4-4!
It's a nexk-to-neck game as the German springs back to put it all square again. 4-4 now.
1st Set: Djoovic 4-4 Zverev
10:00 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic back with the lead!
Novak Djokovic is back with a 4-3 lead now as Zverev fails to take the break again.
1st Set: Djokovic 4-3 Zverev
9:55 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev wraps up the next game!
Zverev was quick to win the next game with his multiple aces doing the trick against the Serb.. He makes it 3-3 again.
1st Set: Djokovic 3-3 Zverev
9:51 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Novak back with the lead!
Djokovic has made it 3-2 now with his serve as no player has been able to get the early break in the tie.
1st Set: Djokovic 3-2 Zverev
9:48 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 2-2!
Zverev avoids the break as well as the game is now tied at 2-2
1st Set: Djokovic 2-2 Zverev
9:40 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic 2-1 up!
A long 3rd game in the match that saw 4 deuces and a couple of shocking errors by Zverev as well. However, the Serb did prevent the break.
1st set: Djokovic 2-1 Zverev
9:28 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 1-1!
Zverev has come back in the game with his serve and made it 1-1 in the 1st set now. The German is seeking his 1st AUS Open title.
1st set: Djokovic 1-1 Zverev
9:24 AM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic starts to sprinkle his magic!
The Serb hit a perfect cross court shot close to the net and won the first game of the match telling everyone that he is up for his 25th title this time.
1st set: Djokovic 1-0 Zverev
First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST