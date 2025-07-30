Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra cabinet honours Divya Deshmukh for world chess title win

Maharashtra cabinet honours Divya Deshmukh for world chess title win

In a statement on Monday, Fadnavis said Divya Deshmukh has inscribed the state's name in golden letters on the international chess board

Divya Deshmukh

India's chess player Divya Deshmukh during the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final match tiebreaks against compatriot Koneru Humpy, in Batumi, Georgia, Monday, July 28, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

The Maharashtra cabinet has passed a resolution congratulating Divya Deshmukh on being the youngest chess player to win the Women's Chess World Cup. The resolution was moved on Tuesday in the cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and comprising Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and other ministers. Divya Deshmukh, the 19-year-old player from Nagpur, became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup on Monday as she outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final in Batumi, Georgia. CM Fadnavis on Monday announced the Maharashtra government will felicitate the newly crowned Grandmaster on her stellar achievement.

 

"It is a moment of great joy that Nagpur and Maharashtra girl Divya Deshmukh has won the Women's World Cup and earned the Grandmaster title as well. She is the youngest chess player to win the prestigious international title," he said.

In a statement on Monday, Fadnavis said Divya Deshmukh has inscribed the state's name in golden letters on the international chess board. It was a matter of immense pride that both players in the World Cup final were Indians, he added, while also congratulating Humpy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

