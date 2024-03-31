Mandhana to Verma: Women cricketers hit a six on brand endorsements

In India, women’s sports or games did not garner much attention and there were only three in the recent past, who had managed to create brand value for themselves — Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

However, with the Women’s Premier League (WPL) getting more screen time, things are changing. Women cricketers are now increasingly seeing brands chase them, thus pushing their endorsement deal value as well.

After the second season of WPL, the top three to get attention in this space are Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

According to sources, the ask for endorsements by the top three women