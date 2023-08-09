Manika Batra thanks aviation minister after getting her lost baggage

India's table tennis star Manika Batra's missing baggage has been found and delivered to her, she said on Tuesday and thanked aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his office for their "prompt" action.

Batra lost her baggage containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru in a KLM Airlines flight and she had sought help from the government to recover it.

"Thank you so much @JM_Scindia sir and his office for prompt action and helping me in getting my baggage. I have received it this morning," Batra wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



"Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help."



Batra was coming back to India after playing in a WTT Contender tournament in Lima via Amsterdam.