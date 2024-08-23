Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra records his second-best throw at Lausanne Diamond League 2024

Neeraj Chopra records his second-best throw at Lausanne Diamond League 2024

Neeraj Chopra's 89.49m throw earned him second place at the 2024 Lausanne Diamond League, but he missed the elusive 90m mark again, finishing behind Anderson Peters, who secured the top spot

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:58 AM IST
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recorded his second personal best throw of 89.49 metres when he hurled the javelin in the sixth and final attempt at the 2024 Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, August 23 (India time).
 
With seven points in Lausanne, Chopra will be in joint third spot with Weber on the Diamond League 2024 standings with 15 points. Peters jumped to the top spot with 21 points.
 
Neeraj Chopra's performance at Lausanne Diamond League
 

Neeraj had a timid start with an 82.10-metre throw in his first attempt and was trailing in fourth place until the fourth attempt with a best throw of 83.21 metre. He moved to the third spot with a throw of 85.58 metre before ultimately clinching second place with his best and final throw.


Grenada's Anderson breaches 90-metre-mark
 
Two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada finished the event at the top spot with his second throw of 90.61m while Julian Weber of Germany took the third spot with 87.08m.
 
Peters, who had struggled to find his form last year, led the competition from beginning to end and he stamped his class with the 90m-plus throw in the sixth attempt in Lausanne. He has a personal best of 93.07m which he had produced in 2022.
 
Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who finished seventh (82.03m) on Thursday, is in second spot with 16 points.
 
Neeraj Chopra's best throws so far
 
Neeraj, who set his personal best of 89.94 metres in the 2022 Diamond League, broke his second-best record twice at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He recorded a throw of 89.34 metres during the qualification round and followed it with an 89.45-metre throw in the finals to secure a silver medal. However, his goal of surpassing the 90-metre mark remains unachieved for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist.
 
Neeraj will next compete in the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday, September 5, 2024.
 
Full list of top 20 throws by Neeraj Chopra (overall)

Rank Throw Competition Date
1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
2 89.49m Lausanne Diamond League 2024 August 23, 2024
3 89.45m Paris 2024 Olympics - F August 8, 2024
4 89.34m Paris 2024 Olympics - Q August 6, 2024
5 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku) June 14, 2022
6 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 August 26, 2022
7 88.88m Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou) October 4, 2023
8 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q August 25, 2023
9 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023
10 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022
11 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q July 21, 2022
12 88.36m Doha Diamond League 2024 May 10, 2024
13 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023
14 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F July 23, 2022
15 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala) March 5, 2021
16 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta) August 27, 2018
17 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022
18 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom) January 28, 2020
19 87.80m Federation Cup (Patiala) March 17, 2021
20 87.73m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:45 AM IST

