Neeraj Chopra records his second-best throw at Lausanne Diamond League 2024

August 22, 2024

Grenada's Anderson breaches 90-metre-mark

Two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada finished the event at the top spot with his second throw of 90.61m while Julian Weber of Germany took the third spot with 87.08m.

Peters, who had struggled to find his form last year, led the competition from beginning to end and he stamped his class with the 90m-plus throw in the sixth attempt in Lausanne. He has a personal best of 93.07m which he had produced in 2022.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who finished seventh (82.03m) on Thursday, is in second spot with 16 points.

Neeraj Chopra's best throws so far

Neeraj, who set his personal best of 89.94 metres in the 2022 Diamond League, broke his second-best record twice at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He recorded a throw of 89.34 metres during the qualification round and followed it with an 89.45-metre throw in the finals to secure a silver medal. However, his goal of surpassing the 90-metre mark remains unachieved for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist.

Neeraj will next compete in the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday, September 5, 2024.