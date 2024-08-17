Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra confirms his participation at Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra confirms his participation at Lausanne Diamond League

Nursing a long-standing groin injury, Chopra claimed a silver medal in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, having won a historic gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.

Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj

Paris: India's Neeraj Chopra after winning silver in the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday confirmed his participation at the upcoming Diamond League meet in Lausanne on August 22.
Nursing a long-standing groin injury, Chopra claimed a silver medal in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, having won a historic gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"... I have finally decided to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, which begins August 22," Chopra said during a virtual interaction.
After a busy couple of days post the Olympic final on August 8, Chopra started training in Switzerland and is determined to finish the season on a high despite being restricted by the injury.
Following the season-ending Diamond League in Brussels from September 13-14, Chopra will consult the doctors on his groin injury with surgery being the most likely option.
"The final treatment will be after the season ends. There is just one month left. I will try to take care of it as much as possible and consult the doctors later.

More From This Section

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beats Serbia's Novak Djokovic to defend his Wimbledon title and win fourth Grand Slam in a row

Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz smashes racket in 3-set loss to Monfils

R Praggnanandhaa

Grand chess tour: R Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid section

Iga Swiatek

Cincinnati Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner advance to round 3

PM Modi

Hosting 2036 Olympics India's dream, preparations on, PM Modi says

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

AIFF to organise charity matches for Kerala, Himachal flood victims

"I was thinking of just the Zurich Diamond League and the final. But thankfully, the injury is fine.
"It usually gets worse after competition but this time Ishan (physio Marwaha) bhai treated me in Paris. I would like to thank him. He has been with me since 2017 and has helped me through injuries and surgeries," Chopra said.
The 26-year-old has been managing the injury since winning the gold in the World Championships last year.
Chopra needs to finish in the top-six of the Diamond League Meetings series to qualify for the season finale in Brussels.
"I came to Switzerland for training ahead of the Diamond League. Luckily, I did not aggravate my injury as I took extra care of that. I thought of continuing my season like most other athletes. There is one month to go until the season ends. I will go to the doctors in my free time," he said.
A back-to-back medal at the Summer Games was a monumental feat for an Indian athlete but his throw was way short of Arshad Nadeem's sensational 92.97m that comfortably secured a historic gold for the Pakistani.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj

Let's just leave it to the gods: Neeraj Chopra on 90m and beyond

PM Modi

PM Modi invites Paris Olympics heroes at his residence, lauds their efforts

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

Neeraj Chopra's homecoming delayed, in Germany to consult doctors

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

Olympics 2024: Check out India's final position in medals tally at Paris

Shooter Manu Bhaker and Wrestler Aman Sehrawat (Right) (Pic-Twitter)

Olympic 2024: Triumphs that inspired, defeats that taught Indian contingent

Topics : Neeraj Chopra athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon